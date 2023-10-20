Joshua J. Grine, the publisher of NMPreps, offers his selections, and the staff unveils their game predictions for tonight's lineup of matches. New Mexico High School Football #nmpreps

In a pivotal clash that promises to shape the postseason landscape, the Volcano Vista Hawks and the Rio Rancho Rams are set to battle. Both teams, boasting potent offensive weapons and stout defenses.

Three Reasons Why Volcano Vista Hawks Will Win:

A-Train Leading the Charge: Volcano Vista boasts the top-ranked running back in New Mexico high school football, Alijah "A-Train" Gonzales (2024). A-Train is the locomotive that keeps the Hawks' ground game rolling. With 1,247 rushing yards to his name, he's a force to be reckoned with and the primary offensive weapon for Volcano Vista. His ability to consistently break through defenses will be a significant advantage for the Hawks.

Stifling Defensive Duo: While A-Train grabs the headlines, Volcano Vista's Jace Anderson (2024) and Kian VanderWilt (2024) are the unsung heroes on the defensive front. Both players average over 6 tackles per game, with Anderson boasting an impressive 50 total tackles and VanderWilt contributing 46 total tackles this season. Their combined efforts on the defensive end will be essential in stopping Rio Rancho's offensive pushes and keeping the Rams in check.

Versatile Offensive Options: Besides their ground dominance, the Hawks have a well-rounded offensive arsenal, including a trio of key receivers. Aden Cardiel, Devin Banks, and Tyler Stuart have collectively scored 10 touchdowns this season, adding diversity to the Volcano Vista offense. Cardiel, with 271 receiving yards, and Stuart, who has four receiving touchdowns, are valuable targets who can come in clutch late in the game. This receiving corps, combined with A-Train's rushing prowess, provides the Hawks with multiple offensive options and keeps their opponents guessing.

Three Reasons Why Rio Rancho Rams Will Win:

Offensive Renaissance: The Rams have experienced a resurgence in their offense, with significant improvements over their performance from the previous season and the early part of this year. During their current three-game winning streak, Rio Rancho has averaged an impressive 44.3 points per game, which is a substantial uptick from their 25.5 points per game earlier in the season. This offensive revitalization has come at a pivotal time, providing a newfound potency to their game.

JJ Arellano's Emergence: Quarterback JJ Arellano (2025) has been entrusted with more responsibilities during this winning streak, and he's risen to the occasion. Arellano threw for an impressive 356 passing yards against Farmington and an additional 281 passing yards against Cibola. He's showcased his ability by accumulating 12 passing touchdowns in just two games, emphasizing his growing prowess as a signal-caller. His dual-threat nature, with over 200 rushing yards during the winning streak, makes him a versatile offensive weapon.

Versatile Run-Pass Options: The Rams have diversified their offensive approach, particularly in their run-pass options under Arellano and the emergence of running back Rayce Ramirez (2024). Ramirez, in particular, displayed his potential when he rushed for a season-high 148 yards and contributed three rushing touchdowns against Atrisco Heritage. This dynamic and versatile offense, with the ability to either run or pass effectively, can keep Volcano Vista's defense guessing and give the Rams a strategic advantage in this pivotal matchup. Anthony Raymer, a senior, has thrived when Arellano is at the helm, demonstrated by his impressive 130 receiving yards against Farmington and another 103 receiving yards in their victory over Cibola. Raymer has accumulated a remarkable 12 receiving touchdowns this season.

