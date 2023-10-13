Welcome to NMPreps Week 9, where the New Mexico high school football season is heating up, and we have some electrifying matchups on the horizon! In this edition of our picks and predictions, we're shining the spotlight on three pivotal games that promise to be unforgettable. Brace yourselves for a colossal showdown between the top-ranked Artesia Bulldogs and the second-ranked Roswell Coyotes in 5A football.

Additionally, we'll witness Eunice, the No. 1 team in 2A, face off against their fierce rivals, the Jal Panthers. But that's not all – we've got a critical game with playoff implications brewing in 6A football, where Sandia and Farmington collide in a battle for postseason hopes. Stay tuned as we delve into these matchups, analyze the key players, and offer our insights and predictions. It's game time in New Mexico!

