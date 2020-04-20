News More News
New Mexico high school girls basketball early rankings: Rio Grande Ravens

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
NMPreps.com's way-too-early team rankings for the 2020/2021 New Mexico high school basketball season.

Rio Grande High School

Record: 1-24 overall, 0-10 district

Notes: Head coach Ryan Noce has built programs before and you could say he is a good fit for building something (anything) at Rio Grande. The Lady Ravens program has gone through several head coaches recently, back-to-back winless seasons in 2017/2018 & 2018/2019, and a 65-game losing streak.

