New Mexico HS Baseball: Week 7 Top Players

Las Cruces 4, Mayfield 3 (7 innings)

Las Cruces held off a late push from crosstownrival Mayfield to take a 4-3 win in a tightly contested District 3-5A opener on Monday. The Bulldawgs scored two runs in the top of the first and added the insurance in the second and fourth. The Trojans plated two in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t complete the comeback. Las Cruces improves to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Mayfield falls to 5-6-1 and 0-1 in district.

Isaiah Borunda (Las Cruces, Jr) – 2-for-4, 1 run

Bubba Urenda (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double, 1 SB

Diego Avila (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 double

Wyatt Major (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 triple

Danny Amaro (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-4

Nick Rojas (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-4, 1 double

Xander Parra (Las Cruces, Sr) – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (earned the win)

Gracen Kuchler-Poe (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K (earned the save)