New Mexico HS Baseball: Week 7 Top Players

New Mexico high school baseball top player performances for the week of March 31st - April 5. #nmpreps
MONDAY
Las Cruces 4, Mayfield 3 (7 innings)
Las Cruces held off a late push from crosstownrival Mayfield to take a 4-3 win in a tightly contested District 3-5A opener on Monday. The Bulldawgs scored two runs in the top of the first and added the insurance in the second and fourth. The Trojans plated two in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t complete the comeback. Las Cruces improves to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Mayfield falls to 5-6-1 and 0-1 in district.
Isaiah Borunda (Las Cruces, Jr) – 2-for-4, 1 run
Bubba Urenda (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 double, 1 SB
Diego Avila (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 double
Wyatt Major (Las Cruces, Sr) – 1-for-3, 1 triple
Danny Amaro (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-4
Nick Rojas (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1-for-4, 1 double
Xander Parra (Las Cruces, Sr) – 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (earned the win)
Gracen Kuchler-Poe (Las Cruces, Jr) – 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K (earned the save)
