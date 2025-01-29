New Mexico HS Basketball Tuesday Night Recap and Top Performers

Tuesday night delivered another thrilling round of high school basketball across New Mexico, with crucial district battles, playoff implications, and standout individual performances shaping the Week 10 landscape. Bloomfield made its mark in 4A, Robertson continued to flex its dominance in 3A, and top-ranked Volcano Vista left no doubt in 5A. Text stats and scores to 505-414-4313 WEEK 10 TEAM RANKINGS

Advertisement

Bobcats Take Control of District 1-4A

In a key district matchup, No. 20 (NMPreps 4A Rankings) Bloomfield edged No. 18 Gallup, 50-48, in a game that could ultimately decide the district's lone bid to the state tournament. The Bobcats, now 3-0 in district play, were led by Asaias Stover (16 points) and Xavier Abernathy (9 points), while Gallup got balanced scoring from Crevin Watson and Sage Livingston (both with 11 points). The tight win positions Bloomfield as the team to beat in 1-4A.

Robertson Runs Wild in 3A

The Robertson Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in NMPreps 3A Rankings, continued their dominance with a 97-61 rout of Academy for Technology and Classics. Sophomore George Smith and junior Jesse James Gonzales each erupted for 27 points, while Nathan Gonzales (10 points, 7 blocks) provided defensive muscle. Even without head coach James Branch, the Cardinals remain the clear favorite in 3A. Meanwhile, Bosque Prep (No. 7 3A) picked up an impressive 68-48 win over No. 15 Cuba, with Luca Kalishman (18 points), Josiah Wilson (16 points, 11 assists), and Oliver Tumolo (15 points, 6 rebounds) leading the charge.

Cobre’s Guck Brothers Shine in 3A/4A Clash

In a non-district showdown, Cobre (No. 16 in 3A) defeated Silver (No. 15 in 4A), 66-54, behind a monster performance from Zavin Guck (24 points). His younger brother, Izon Guck (14 points, 2028 class), continues to make a name for himself as one of the state’s rising freshmen. Silver’s Simeon Hawkins (19 points) kept the game competitive, but the Guck duo was too much to handle.

5A Rundown: Hawks Stomp Scorpions, Cavemen Take Crucial Win

Top-ranked Volcano Vista made quick work of Farmington, 68-48, turning the Scorpions to dust behind a dominant second half. Meanwhile, No. 15 Carlsbad took a 55-43 win over No. 19 Clovis, a crucial result for the Cavemen as they try to avoid the playoff bubble. No. 6 Cibola kept No. 12 Rio Rancho in free fall, securing a 70-60 win. The Rams, once a top-four seed contender, have now lost five straight, putting their state tournament hopes in jeopardy. Text stats to 505-414-4313

4A Shakeups: Academy Stays Hot, Grants Makes a Statement

The Albuquerque Academy Chargers (No. 3 in 4A) continued their strong play with a 60-57 victory over Del Norte, improving to 3-0 in district. Junior Andrew Skarsgard (2026) finished with 16 points for the Chargers, sinking four three-pointers in the victory. Eli Dominguez (2025) led the way with 20 points, connecting on three shots from beyond the arc, while Ben Morgan (2025) added eight points to the win. Over in Grants at the Port, the Pirates (No. 13 in 4A) scored a key upset over Highland (No. 11), 61-57, further solidifying their late-season surge. Text stats to 505-414-4313

Girls Basketball: Albuquerque Takes Control, Las Cruces Keeps Rolling

Las Cruces Tops Organ Mountain 62-49 on Monday The Bulldawgs secured a 62-49 victory over Organ Mountain, led by Bethzy Quinones (2025) with a team-high 19 points. Sofia Herrera (2026) contributed 13 points and six rebounds, while Jaysha Hawkins (2026) added 11 points. Senior Danae Pacheco (2025) made a strong impact with eight points and 11 rebounds. In 4A action, Valencia (41-31) topped St. Pius X, fueled by Jaiden Montgomery (16 points) and Francesca Otero (13 points). Text stats to 505-414-4313

BOYS SCORES

Tuesday, Jan 28 Albuquerque 55, Los Lunas 35 - F Albuquerque Academy 60, Del Norte 57 - F Aztec 73, Shiprock 40 - F Bloomfield 50, Gallup 48 - F Bosque 68, Cuba 48 - F Carlsbad 55, Clovis 43 - F Cleveland 80, Piedra Vista 58 - F Cibola 70, Rio Rancho 60 - F Cobre 66, Silver 54 - F Fort Sumner 78, Tucumcari 56 - F Grants 61, Highland 57 - F Hobbs 91, Roswell 73 - F Hozho Academy 71, JV Team 64 - F Jal 64, JV Team 54 - F La Cueva 83, Capital 48 - F Legacy Academy 67, Monte Del Sol 27 - F Loving 64, Tatum 56 - F McCurdy 61, Questa 35 - F Miyamura 67, Kirtland Central 36 - F Oak Grove 72, Jemez Valley 36 - F Pine Hill 69, Reserve 34 - F Ramah 69, Navajo Pine 49 - F Rehoboth Christian 81, Laguna-Acoma 36 - F Robertson 97, ATC 61 - F Ruidoso 61, Socorro 43 - F Sandia Prep 64, Cottonwood Classical 46 - F Sanida 70, Manzano 34 - F Santa Fe 68, Eldorado 63 - F Santa Fe Indian 64, Santa Fe Prep 50 - F St. Michael's 88, West Las Vegas 51 - F St. Pius X 75, Valencia 44 - F Texico 73, Hagerman 48 - F To'hajiilee 88, Tse'Yi'Gai 68 - F Valley 65, Hope Christian 51 - F Volcano Vista 68, Farmington 46 - F z-Capitan at Mescalero Apache z-Cloudcroft at Mesilla Valley z-Corona/Vaughn at Des Moines z-Dora at Elida z-Floyd at Lake Arthur z-Gateway Christian at Melrose z-Magdalena at Hatch Valley z-Menaul at NACA z-NMSD at Wagon Mound z-Rio Grande at Atrisco Heritage z-Texas-Bel Air at Deming z-Text Scores to 505-414-4313

GIRLS SCORES

Tuesday, Jan 28 Albuquerque 49, Los Lunas 33 - F Albuquerque Academy 54, Del Norte 46 - F Clovis 35, Carlsbad 34 - F Corona/Vaughn 49, Des Moines 33 - F Highland 58, Grants 45 - F Hobbs 85, Roswell 39 - F Hope Christian 64, Valley 24 - F Melrose 52, Gateway Christian 28 - F Navajo Prep 55, Crownpoint 35 - F Reserve 45, Pine Hill 33 - F Rio Grande 47, Atrisco Heritage 32 - F Robertson 58, ATC 19 - F Santa Fe Indian 33, Pojoaque Valley 31 - F Santa Teresa 43, Ruidoso 42 - F Taos 35, Moriarty 29 - F Tse'Yi'Gai 50, To'hajiilee 47 - F Tularosa 56, Socorro 42 - F Valencia 41, St. Pius X 31 - F West Las Vegas 56, St. Michael's 39 - F z-Espanola Valley vs Los Alamos z-Deming vs Texas-Bel Air Text Scores to 505-414-4313

Join the Conversation