New Mexico HS Football Week 3 Team Rankings
NMPreps.com official week three New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps
August 30th - September 5th
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|NOTES
|
No. 1 (-)
|
Cleveland Storm
|
2-0
|
Beat EP-Frankilin (35-32)
|
No. 2 (-)
|
Rio Rancho Rams
|
1-0
|
Beat La Cueva (50-0)
|
No. 3 (UP)
|
Eldorado Eagles
|
2-0
|
Beat Mayfield (28-21)
|
No. 4 (UP)
|
Farmington Scorpions
|
2-0
|
Beat Belen (53-13)
|
No. 5 (UP)
|
Goddard Rockets
|
1-0
|
Beat Carlsbad (24-7)
|
No. 6 (DOWN)
|
La Cueva Bears
|
1-1
|
Lost to Rio Rancho (50-0)
|
No. 7 (UP)
|
Cibola Cougars
|
1-1
|
Beat Las Cruces (33-21)
|
No. 8 (DOWN)
|
Las Cruces Bulldawgs
|
1-1
|
Lost to Cibola (33-21)
|
No. 9 (-)
|
Volcano Vista Hawks
|
1-1
|
Beat Manzano (63-20)
|
No. 10 (UP)
|
Los Lunas Tigers
|
2-0
|
Beat Alamogordo (50-0)
11. Centennial Hawks (1-1) - UP
12. Carlsbad Cavemen (1-1) - DOWN
13. Artesia Bulldogs (1-1) - UP
14. Hobbs Eagles (1-1) - DOWN
15. Clovis Wildcats (0-2) - DOWN
16. Mayfield Trojans (1-1) - DOWN
17. Sandia Matadors (1-0) - EVEN
18. Lovington Wildcats (2-0) - UP
19. Santa Fe Demons (2-0) - UP
20. Organ Mountain (2-0) - NEW
21. Piedra Vista Panthers (1-1) - UP
22. Roswell Coyotes (0-2) - DOWN
23. Socorro Warriors (2-0) - NEW
24. Deming Wildcats (1-1) - DOWN
25. St. Michael's Horsemen (2-0) - NEW
OUT: West Mesa (20), Alamogordo (21), Capital (25)
NEW: Organ Mountain (20), Socorro (23), St. Michael's (25)
NEXT: Silver, Ruidoso, Bloomfield, West Mesa, Alamogordo
MOVEMENT: We have plenty of movement in the Top-25 for the second week in a row. What we have established this far is that we have a solid 1 and 2, mixture from 3-14, a fourth tier 15-17, and the next wave in 18-25. Organ Mountain (Las Cruces) ranked for the first time in five to six years.
6A FOOTBALL
1. Cleveland
2. Rio Rancho
3. Eldorado
4. La Cueva
5. Cibola
6. Las Cruces
7. Volcano Vista
8. Centennial
9. Carlsbad
10. Hobbs
11. Clovis
12. Sandia
13. Santa Fe
14. Organ Mountain
15. West Mesa
16. Atrisco Heritage
17. Albuquerque
18. Manzano
5A FOOTBALL
1. Farmington
2. Goddard
3. Los Lunas
4. Artesia
5. Mayfield
6. Piedra Vista
7. Roswell
8. Deming
9. Alamogordo
10. Los Alamos
11. Capital
12. Valley
13. Belen
14. Santa Teresa
15. Miyamura
16. Del Norte
17. Highland
18. Chaparral
4A FOOTBALL
1. Lovington
2. Silver
3. Ruidoso
4. Portales
5. Bloomfield
6. St. Pius X
7. Bernalillo
8. Taos
9. Moriarty
10. Aztec
11. Albuquerque Academy
12. Grants
13. Pojoaque Valley
14. Kirtland Central
15. Valencia
16. Espanola Valley
17. Gallup
18. Shiprock
3A FOOTBALL
1. Socorro
2. St. Michael's
3. Hope Christian
4. Robertson
5. West Las Vegas
6. Raton
7. NMMI
8. Dexter
9. Cobre
10. Hatch Valley
11. Navajo Prep
12. Hot Springs
13. Tucumcari
14. Santa Fe Indian
15. Cuba
16. Crownpoint
17. Tohatchi
18. Newcomb
19. Thoreau
20. Zuni
21. Wingate
2A FOOTBALL
1. Jal
2. Eunice
3. Texico
4. Tularosa
5. Estancia
6. Santa Rosa
7. Clayton
8. Escalante
9. Capitan
10. Hagerman
11. Laguna-Acoma
12. Loving
13. Mescalero Apache
14. McCurdy
15. Questa