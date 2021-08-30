New Mexico HS Football Week 3 Team Rankings

NMPreps.com official week three New Mexico high school football team rankings for the 2021 season. The rankings are a week-to-week progression and not a resume-watching feature. That will come with our weekly, Bracket Talk: Watching Resumes (released starting in week three). #nmpreps

11. Centennial Hawks (1-1) - UP

12. Carlsbad Cavemen (1-1) - DOWN

13. Artesia Bulldogs (1-1) - UP

14. Hobbs Eagles (1-1) - DOWN

15. Clovis Wildcats (0-2) - DOWN

16. Mayfield Trojans (1-1) - DOWN

17. Sandia Matadors (1-0) - EVEN

18. Lovington Wildcats (2-0) - UP

19. Santa Fe Demons (2-0) - UP

20. Organ Mountain (2-0) - NEW

21. Piedra Vista Panthers (1-1) - UP

22. Roswell Coyotes (0-2) - DOWN

23. Socorro Warriors (2-0) - NEW

24. Deming Wildcats (1-1) - DOWN

25. St. Michael's Horsemen (2-0) - NEW

OUT: West Mesa (20), Alamogordo (21), Capital (25)

NEW: Organ Mountain (20), Socorro (23), St. Michael's (25)

NEXT: Silver, Ruidoso, Bloomfield, West Mesa, Alamogordo

MOVEMENT: We have plenty of movement in the Top-25 for the second week in a row. What we have established this far is that we have a solid 1 and 2, mixture from 3-14, a fourth tier 15-17, and the next wave in 18-25. Organ Mountain (Las Cruces) ranked for the first time in five to six years.

6A FOOTBALL

1. Cleveland

2. Rio Rancho

3. Eldorado

4. La Cueva

5. Cibola

6. Las Cruces

7. Volcano Vista

8. Centennial

9. Carlsbad

10. Hobbs

11. Clovis

12. Sandia

13. Santa Fe

14. Organ Mountain

15. West Mesa

16. Atrisco Heritage

17. Albuquerque

18. Manzano

5A FOOTBALL

1. Farmington

2. Goddard

3. Los Lunas

4. Artesia

5. Mayfield

6. Piedra Vista

7. Roswell

8. Deming

9. Alamogordo

10. Los Alamos

11. Capital

12. Valley

13. Belen

14. Santa Teresa

15. Miyamura

16. Del Norte

17. Highland

18. Chaparral

4A FOOTBALL

1. Lovington

2. Silver

3. Ruidoso

4. Portales

5. Bloomfield

6. St. Pius X

7. Bernalillo

8. Taos

9. Moriarty

10. Aztec

11. Albuquerque Academy

12. Grants

13. Pojoaque Valley

14. Kirtland Central

15. Valencia

16. Espanola Valley

17. Gallup

18. Shiprock

3A FOOTBALL

1. Socorro

2. St. Michael's

3. Hope Christian

4. Robertson

5. West Las Vegas

6. Raton

7. NMMI

8. Dexter

9. Cobre

10. Hatch Valley

11. Navajo Prep

12. Hot Springs

13. Tucumcari

14. Santa Fe Indian

15. Cuba

16. Crownpoint

17. Tohatchi

18. Newcomb

19. Thoreau

20. Zuni

21. Wingate

2A FOOTBALL

1. Jal

2. Eunice

3. Texico

4. Tularosa

5. Estancia

6. Santa Rosa

7. Clayton

8. Escalante

9. Capitan

10. Hagerman

11. Laguna-Acoma

12. Loving

13. Mescalero Apache

14. McCurdy

15. Questa