As the excitement builds for the New Mexico High School Volleyball State Tournament, the opening round matchups promise a blend of intense competition and thrilling performances. Let's dive into the anticipated clashes in each classification: #nmpreps

NMPreps 2023 Class 5A Volleyball State Tournament Preview

The stage is set for the pinnacle of high school volleyball in New Mexico as the Class 5A state tournament promises intense battles and thrilling matchups. Here's a closer look at the top-seeded teams and key players who will headline this year's tournament:

1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (22-1 overall): Las Cruces enters the tournament as the team to beat, boasting an impressive 22-1 overall record. Their only loss came at the hands of El Paso-Franklin High School, a testament to their dominance within the state. District 3-5A champions and riding a remarkable 20-game win streak, the Bulldawgs are led by standout players Addison Massey (2026), Mytzelth Morales (2024), and Mercedes Willis (2025). Massey's 360 kills, 47 aces, and 194 digs make her a force on the court, while Morales and Willis add depth with significant contributions.

2. La Cueva Bears (19-4 overall):Seeded second, the defending 5A state champs, La Cueva Bears, have been on a tear with a 19-4 overall record. Tea Kalajdzic (2024) spearheads the offense with 315 kills, supported by Victoria Marthaler (2024) and Olivia Archuleta (2024). A powerful serving game, solid blocking from Sophie Diouf (2025), and stellar defense by Karyna Werley (2025) make the Bears a formidable contender, especially as they ride an 11-game win streak since their lone loss to Las Cruces in early October.

3. Cibola Cougars (18-5 overall):Ella Parker (2024) is a standout for the Cougars, contributing 277 kills and boasting an impressive .348 hitting percentage. Kayla Sistoza (2025) orchestrates the offense with 677 assists, while Sofia Jurado (2025) adds firepower with 55 serving aces. Makayla Martinez (2024) anchors the defense with 443 digs, making Cibola a well-rounded team to watch.

4. Los Lunas Tigers (19-3 overall):District 5-5A champions with a perfect 10-0 record, the Tigers are a force to be reckoned with. Mellody Chavez (2025) leads the offensive charge with 273 kills, while Mia Mendoza (2025) orchestrates the plays with 644 assists. Lauren Shiplet (2025) adds defensive prowess with 338 digs, making Los Lunas a well-balanced team ready for state tournament action.

5. Cleveland Storm (15-8 overall):The Storm, District 1-5A runner-up, enter the tournament with a 15-8 overall record. Key players like Marian Hatch (2024), Kelsey Heffner (2025), and Haylie Griego (2024) bring skill and determination to the court. Hatch's 813 assists, Heffner's 114 total blocks, and Griego's 366 digs make Cleveland a team capable of making waves in the tournament.

6. Eldorado Eagles (17-5 overall):Reese Russell (2024) leads the Eagles into the state tournament with an impressive 17-5 overall record. Russell's 328 kills showcase her offensive prowess, making Eldorado a team with the potential to upset higher-seeded opponents.

7. Volcano Vista Hawks (16-7 overall):The Hawks, seeded seventh, aim to make a statement with a 16-7 overall record. As they navigate the challenges of the state tournament, Volcano Vista brings a competitive edge and determination to succeed.

8. Santa Fe Demons (15-7 overall):Santa Fe enters the tournament with a 15-7 overall record, led by Makayla Gonzalez (2024) and her 98 total blocks. The Demons aim to showcase their defensive strength and make a deep run in the state championship race.

9. Albuquerque Bulldogs (14-9 overall):Seeded ninth, the Bulldogs bring a 14-9 overall record into the tournament. Key players Ayva Ashley and Alyssa Carlisle add firepower to the Bulldogs' lineup, with Ashley contributing 566 aces and Carlisle boasting 78 total blocks.

10. Rio Rancho Rams (11-12 overall): Rio Rancho, with an 11-12 overall record, is set to face tough competition in the tournament. Alex Shane's 703 aces and Jenny Baker's (2024) 271 digs make them key players for the Rams as they aim to make an impact.

11. Organ Mountain Knights (15-8 overall):Seeded eleventh, the Knights bring a 15-8 overall record into the state tournament. Deja Pharisien (2024) and her 269 digs add defensive prowess to Organ Mountain's lineup as they seek success in the postseason.

12. Hobbs Eagles (12-11 overall):The twelfth-seeded Eagles, with a record of 12-11, aim to defy expectations in the state tournament. Jaelyn Strickland and her 343 digs add defensive strength to Hobbs' game plan.

NMPreps 2023 Class 4A Volleyball State Tournament Preview

As the curtain rises on the highly anticipated Class 4A volleyball state tournament, twelve powerhouse teams are set to battle for supremacy. Let's delve into the teams and key players that will headline this thrilling competition:

1. Artesia Bulldogs (19-3 overall): Seeded first and riding a remarkable 15-game win streak, the Bulldogs enter the tournament as the team to beat. District 4-4A champs, Artesia boasts a dynamic duo in Hattie Harrison (2025) and Kenna Morrison (2024), each with 210 and 277 kills, respectively. Harrison also contributes with 40 total blocks. Carmen Harvey (2025) and Kailee Padilla (2026) anchor the defense with 259 and 215 digs, respectively. The Bulldogs' three losses came against 5A Gadsden, 5A Mayfield, and Goddard before district play.

2. Goddard Rockets (18-5 overall): Senior standout Mierya Armendariz is a force to be reckoned with, showcasing her versatility with 64 aces, 352 assists, 177 kills, and 240 digs. Hailyn Haskins (2026) adds firepower with 224 kills. The Rockets, finishing runner-up in District 4-4A, aim to make a statement in the state tournament.

3. St. Pius X Sartans (16-7 overall): Seeded third, the Sartans bring a competitive edge to the tournament with a 16-7 overall record. As they navigate the challenges of the state tournament, St. Pius X aims to showcase their skills and make a deep run.

4. Albuquerque Academy Chargers (14-9 overall): The Chargers, seeded fourth, have proven themselves as a formidable force with a 14-9 overall record. With standout player Emma Eden boasting an impressive 319 kills, Albuquerque Academy is well-prepared for the intensity of the state tournament.

5. Los Alamos Hilltoppers (16-7 overall): Seeded fifth, the Hilltoppers enter the tournament with a 16-7 overall record. Key players like Gianna Benelli, with 376 digs, aim to contribute to Los Alamos' success in the state championship race.

6. Hope Christian Huskies (17-6 overall): The sixth-seeded Huskies bring a winning mentality into the tournament with a 17-6 overall record. Lacey Henry, with 52 aces, adds a strategic advantage to Hope Christian's game as they aim to make an impact.

7. Portales Rams (16-7 overall): Seeded seventh, the Rams showcase their resilience with a 16-7 overall record. As they face tough competition in the state tournament, the Rams aim to seize the moment and create waves.

8. Miyamura Patriots (16-5 overall): With a solid 16-5 overall record, the eighth-seeded Patriots enter the tournament with confidence. Brielle King, boasting a .338 hitting percentage and 140 total blocks, is a key player to watch as Miyamura sets its sights on success.

9. Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (16-7 overall): Seeded ninth, the Desert Warriors are ready to make their mark in the state tournament with a 16-7 overall record. As they face off against top competition, Santa Teresa aims to showcase their skills and determination.

10. Gallup Bengals (17-6 overall): The tenth-seeded Bengals bring a winning record of 17-6 into the state tournament. With player SJ Haines contributing 74 aces, Gallup is prepared to bring their A-game and compete at a high level.

11. Valencia Jaguars (14-9 overall): Seeded eleventh, the Jaguars enter the tournament with a 14-9 overall record. As they navigate the challenges of the state championship, Valencia aims to elevate their game and compete fiercely.

12. Silver Colts (11-9 overall): Seeded twelfth, the Colts are set to face tough competition with an 11-9 overall record. Despite their lower seed, Silver enters the tournament with determination and a desire to make an impact.

Other Key Players at State:

Emma Eden (Albuquerque Academy):A standout with 319 kills on the season, Eden is a key player for the Chargers.

Alyssa Beninskas (St. Pius X):Contributing 290 kills on the season, Beninskas adds firepower to the Sartans' offensive arsenal.

Maya Perea (St. Pius X):With 395 digs, Perea is a defensive stalwart for St. Pius X, ready to thwart opponents.

Gianna Benelli (Los Alamos):Boasting 376 digs on the season, Benelli adds a strong defensive presence to the Hilltoppers.

Lacey Henry (Hope Christian):With 52 aces, Henry adds a strategic edge to Hope Christian's game.SJ Haines (Gallup):Contributing 74 aces, Haines is a key player for the Bengals.

Rowan Jaime (Albuquerque Academy):With 57 aces, Jaime adds firepower to the Chargers' service game.

Brielle King (Miyamura):Boasting a .338 hitting percentage and 140 total blocks, King is a force at the net for the Patriots.

Danielle Trellue (Los Alamos):With 84 total blocks, Trellue is a defensive standout for the Hilltoppers.





NMPreps 2023 Class 3A Volleyball State Tournament Preview

As the anticipation builds and the volleyballs take flight, the stage is set for the exhilarating showdown of the top Class 3A volleyball teams in New Mexico. The 2023 state tournament promises thrilling matches and fierce competition among the following contenders:

1. St. Michael's Horsemen (20-3 overall): The defending 3A state champions and top-seeded Horsemen, led by senior Alana Overton, bring an impressive record and a 14-game win streak into the tournament. Overton, a dominating force with 290 kills and 35 total blocks, anchors the team alongside senior Alex Crespin, boasting 290 digs, and junior Marisa Sandoval-Moya, who has contributed 58 aces and 533 assists. Having clinched the District 2-3A championship, St. Michael's is poised to defend their title.

2. Hot Springs Tigers (17-6 overall): The Tigers, seeded second, are fueled by the dynamic duo of Ava Harrelson (2024) and Hannah Hawkins (2024). Harrelson has notched 223 kills, while Hawkins boasts 209 kills and 198 digs. Senior Arianna Alaniz adds a defensive edge with 273 digs. Riding a 12-game win streak and securing the District 3-3A championship, Hot Springs is a force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

3. Santa Fe Indian Braves (18-5 overall): As the third seed, the Braves enter the tournament with a formidable 18-5 overall record, showcasing their prowess on the court. With key players contributing to their success, the Braves aim to make their mark in the quest for the state title.

4. Sandia Prep Sundevils (15-8 overall): The Sundevils, seeded fourth, bring a combination of skill and determination to the tournament. With a 15-8 overall record, they have demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level. As the action unfolds, the Sundevils aim to make a deep run in the state championship race.

5. Tucumcari Rattlers (18-5 overall): With an impressive 18-5 overall record, the Rattlers are ready to showcase their talents on the state tournament stage. A team to watch, Tucumcari aims to create waves and make a strong impact in the competition.

6. Cottonwood Classical Coyotes (17-5 overall): The Coyotes, seeded sixth, boast a solid 17-5 overall record, emphasizing their proficiency on the court. As they enter the state tournament, the Coyotes aim to make strategic moves and challenge their opponents for a shot at glory.

7. Robertson Cardinals (13-10 overall): Seeded seventh, the Cardinals bring a blend of skill and determination to the tournament. With a 13-10 overall record, they are poised to compete fiercely and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

8. West Las Vegas Dons (14-9 overall): The Dons, seeded eighth, have earned their place in the state tournament with a 14-9 overall record. With key players like Alexis Pacheco, who has contributed 205 kills, the Dons aim to make their presence felt on the tournament stage.

9. Tohatchi Cougars (20-3 overall): The ninth-seeded Cougars, with an impressive 20-3 overall record, bring a winning mentality to the tournament. With their eyes on the prize, the Cougars aspire to make a deep run and leave their mark in the Class 3A volleyball landscape.

10. Cobre Indians (14-8 overall): Seeded tenth, the Indians showcase a competitive spirit with a 14-8 overall record. As they enter the state tournament, the Indians are ready to face off against tough competition and aim for success.

11. Navajo Prep Eagles (13-9 overall): The Eagles, seeded eleventh, are set to bring their best to the state tournament. With a 13-9 overall record, the Eagles aim to elevate their game and make a memorable impact in the competition.

12. Ruidoso Warriors (8-10 overall): The Warriors, seeded twelfth, enter the tournament with an 8-10 overall record. Despite their lower seed, the Warriors are prepared to face challenges head-on and compete with determination.

Other Key Players at State:

Isenya Silva (Cobre HS):With an impressive 255 kills, Silva adds firepower to Cobre High School's offensive arsenal.

Alexis Pacheco (West Las Vegas HS):Contributing 205 kills, Pacheco is a key player for the Dons, aiming to make an impact.

Averie Riodran (Sandia Prep):With 277 digs, Riodran is a defensive stalwart for Sandia Prep, ready to thwart opponents.

Caylee Benavidez (Tucumcari):With 54 serving aces, Benavidez brings a strategic edge to Tucumcari's game.

