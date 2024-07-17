As the 2024 New Mexico high school football season approaches, NMPreps.com proudly presents the NMPreps100, our annual player rankings that have been a staple since 2006. Recognized as the leading source for New Mexico high school football coverage, NMPreps continues its tradition of highlighting the state's top talent.

As part of the Rivals family, the premier destination for football recruiting news, player rankings, and national camp series, NMPreps remains committed to showcasing the best athletes in New Mexico.

*****More Join NMPreps for 30 Days Free! Code 30RIVALS*****