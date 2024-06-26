Today, we release our first look at the top 100 New Mexico high school football players for the 2024 season. For over 15 years, NMPreps.com has been your go-to source for all New Mexico high school sports content and information. We will finalize and release our rankings of the top 100 players, starting today with the top three players in the state before counting down from 100. As no surprise, the top three players all suit up for the 6A defending state champion La Cueva Bears, each of whom will play Power 5 football next season.

#1 Mason Posa, LB, 2025 (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

Grine: Posa is an absolute monster on the field and mat, a two-sport phenom with a wrestling background inherited from his father, who wrestled for the University of Oklahoma. Posa will don the Wisconsin Badgers jersey come Saturdays in the fall of 2025. For now, the top-ranked prospect will complete his senior season with the La Cueva Bears as they look to repeat as 6A state champions. Posa is our top-ranked, number one player on the NMPreps100 Top 100 Player Rankings for the 2024 New Mexico high school football season. In an interview with Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney, Posa stated, "I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to stay in Madison for longer. We were there for three days, but I wanted to stay longer. The coaching staff really helped recruit me. We have a lot in common, and I connected really well with the players. I knew on my official visit." (read here) Posa spends the majority of his time as a defender powering through offensive lines on the line of scrimmage but does have the ability to shine in coverage. Posa also has the opportunity to be a five-time state champion for the La Cueva Bears if he finishes out his high school career.

#2 Cameron Dyer, ATH, 2025 (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

Grine: Dyer is one of the most athletic players you'll watch this season, combining speed, tenacity, and durability. Cameron Dyer is set to light up the scoreboard this season. Don't be surprised if the quarterback rushes for over 20 touchdowns and passes for over 30 touchdowns, or vice versa. Dyer is a preseason contender for the NMPreps & Rivals Mr. Football award and is the No. 2 ranked player in our NMPreps 2024 preseason player rankings. In an interview with Hod Rabino of ASUDevils (Rivals), Dyer stated, "The fact that Hines Ward spoke very highly of me was big. To hear that from a Super Bowl champion, that he thinks I could play at the highest level for a long time... I’m obviously a quarterback who is making the switch to receiver, but I feel like there’s nobody better to do it for than him because he did it. He played quarterback in high school and then played wide receiver in college and had a great career. "I feel that committing to Arizona State was definitely a good decision. Those indicators from him were the biggest things that helped me make my decision.” (read the full interview here). Dyer, who is also considered a top-five New Mexico high school basketball player, has opted to leave in December and will not play for the Bears' basketball team.

#3 Mark Handy, OL, 2025 (La Cueva High School/Albuquerque, NM)

Grine: A player who could very well have the best college and potentially pro career of the Top 100 is the offensive lineman who has decided to "Row the Boat" for the PJ Fleck-led University of Minnesota Gophers. He has excellent flexibility throughout his frame and elite body control, able to bend and win leverage battles. Consistent hand placement allows him to get inside on defensive linemen. A brute force on the OL, he sits comfortably with a wide base in pass protection and is able to stop defenders with an initial punch. Handy held 17 total offers in his recruitment prior to his commitment, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah. He previously visited the Gophers in early May before his official visit this weekend. In an interview with Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Handy said, "During my recruitment, I also built a good relationship with Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan. I think he is a great guy and obviously a great coach. He has been there for eight years, and his stability is great." (read the full interview here) Handy is also a high-level wrestler who went 24-0 last season.

