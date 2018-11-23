6A FOOTBALL

(1) Cleveland vs (4) Volcano Vista, Friday, 7PM (at Lightning Bolt Stadium in RR)

(2) La Cueva vs (3) Centennial, Friday, 7PM (at Wilson Stadium in ABQ)

5A FOOTBALL

(1) Roswell vs (4) Artesia, Friday, 7PM (at Wool Bowl in Roswell)

(2) Goddard vs (3) Los Lunas, Saturday 1PM

4A FOOTBALL

(1) St. Pius X vs (5) Bloomfield, Saturday 1PM

(2) Portales vs (3) Taos, Saturday, 1PM

3A FOOTBALL

(1) Hope Christian vs (5) Robertson, Friday, 7PM (Milne Stadium in ABQ)

(2) Dexter vs (6) West Las Vegas, Saturday, 1PM

2A FOOTBALL

(1) Eunice vs (2) Santa Rosa, Saturday, 1PM

8-MAN FOOTBALL

(1) Gateway Christian at (2) Tatum, Saturday, 1PM

Live Updates: Click Here on Friday Night For Live Updates