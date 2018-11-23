State: Friday Preview & Predictions
NMPreps.com's preview and predictions for Friday Night Football in New Mexico.
Week 14 Schedule
6A FOOTBALL
(1) Cleveland vs (4) Volcano Vista, Friday, 7PM (at Lightning Bolt Stadium in RR)
(2) La Cueva vs (3) Centennial, Friday, 7PM (at Wilson Stadium in ABQ)
5A FOOTBALL
(1) Roswell vs (4) Artesia, Friday, 7PM (at Wool Bowl in Roswell)
(2) Goddard vs (3) Los Lunas, Saturday 1PM
4A FOOTBALL
(1) St. Pius X vs (5) Bloomfield, Saturday 1PM
(2) Portales vs (3) Taos, Saturday, 1PM
3A FOOTBALL
(1) Hope Christian vs (5) Robertson, Friday, 7PM (Milne Stadium in ABQ)
(2) Dexter vs (6) West Las Vegas, Saturday, 1PM
2A FOOTBALL
(1) Eunice vs (2) Santa Rosa, Saturday, 1PM
8-MAN FOOTBALL
(1) Gateway Christian at (2) Tatum, Saturday, 1PM
