Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 07:18:16 -0600') }} football Edit

State: Friday Preview & Predictions

Chd4fcz3ccpi4ydgybrb
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's preview and predictions for Friday Night Football in New Mexico.

#nmpreps

Related: Brackets | Live Scores

Week 14 Schedule

6A FOOTBALL

(1) Cleveland vs (4) Volcano Vista, Friday, 7PM (at Lightning Bolt Stadium in RR)

(2) La Cueva vs (3) Centennial, Friday, 7PM (at Wilson Stadium in ABQ)

5A FOOTBALL

(1) Roswell vs (4) Artesia, Friday, 7PM (at Wool Bowl in Roswell)

(2) Goddard vs (3) Los Lunas, Saturday 1PM

4A FOOTBALL

(1) St. Pius X vs (5) Bloomfield, Saturday 1PM

(2) Portales vs (3) Taos, Saturday, 1PM

3A FOOTBALL

(1) Hope Christian vs (5) Robertson, Friday, 7PM (Milne Stadium in ABQ)

(2) Dexter vs (6) West Las Vegas, Saturday, 1PM

2A FOOTBALL

(1) Eunice vs (2) Santa Rosa, Saturday, 1PM

8-MAN FOOTBALL

(1) Gateway Christian at (2) Tatum, Saturday, 1PM

Live Updates: Click Here on Friday Night For Live Updates

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}