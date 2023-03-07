Girls Basketball. NMPreps recaps and highlights from the 2023 New Mexico high school basketball state quarterfinals. #nmpreps

5A BASKETBALL

#5 La Cueva 44, #4 Carlsbad 26 - F Recap: For 32-minutes it was the fifth seed La Cueva Bears with complete control of this 5A quarterfinal game. Loaded with next level talent of Alexis Ayers (2023), Eva Love (2024), Jordyn Dyer (2026), and newcomer Karleigh Gutierrez (2023) the Bears muscled their way to win. Carlsbad struggled with turnovers and poor shooting (24%) all morning. Allie Myers led the way for Carlsbad with 8 points, fouling out early in the fourth quarter. The La Cueva Bears (23-7 overall) move into Thursday's Final Four. Carlsbad ends their season 24-6.

4A BASKETBALL

#3 St. Pius X 40, #6 Los Alamos 36 - F Recap: The one that got away. Los Alamos opened up the game with an 8-4 lead at the end of the first quarter not allowing a single field goal for St. Pius X. The Sartans with a spark out of the half took control and never looked back winning, 40-36. The Sartans were led by point guard Marisol Valdez scoring a team-high 11 points. GG Romero led the way for the Hilltoppers with 11 points. St. Pius X will move into Thursday's Final Four and await the winner between Gallup and Valencia. The Hilltoppers end their season 20-9 overall.