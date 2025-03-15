Texico Survives Late Surge, Claims 2A State Championship in Thriller Over Mesa Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The early morning tipoff at The Pit for the Class 2A state championship set the stage for a battle between the top-seeded Texico Wolverines and the No. 3 Mesa Vista Trojans. It was a game of runs, defensive intensity, and clutch performances, but in the end, Texico survived a furious Mesa Vista comeback to secure a thrilling 66-65 victory and capture its first state title since 2016.

Texico's sharpshooting sophomore Jett Curtis wasted no time setting the tone, draining a three-pointer from the wing on the opening possession. Both teams traded baskets in a high-energy first quarter, with Mesa Vista holding a slim 13-12 lead late in the period. However, Texico quickly seized control behind the dynamic play of Alex Fuentes and the havoc created by its three-quarter court press. The Wolverines forced key turnovers that led to quick baskets, including back-to-back steals resulting in points from Fuentes and junior standout Bennett Wahlen. By the end of the first quarter, Texico had built a 23-17 advantage.

The second quarter saw more of the same from Texico, as the Wolverines' lethal perimeter shooting kept them in command. Curtis continued to be a problem from beyond the arc, and Fuentes, an Eastern New Mexico football commit, attacked the rim with authority. But Mesa Vista refused to fold, leaning on Santiago Martinez, who scored 11 first-half points, and Jordan Gallegos, who contributed on the boards and defensively. The Trojans trimmed the deficit to 38-32 at halftime, setting the stage for a competitive second half.

Texico looked poised to pull away in the third quarter, methodically executing its offense with crisp ball movement and disciplined shot selection. A three-pointer from Wahlen extended the Wolverines' lead to 41-32, and they maintained a double-digit cushion for much of the period. Martinez, hindered by foul trouble, was held scoreless in the quarter, and Mesa Vista struggled to find offensive rhythm. Heading into the fourth, Texico remained in control with a 53-38 lead.

But Mesa Vista, showing the resilience that got them to this stage, mounted a dramatic comeback in the final quarter. Martinez re-emerged with an early and-one finish, and Edgar Mendoza banked in a three-pointer to keep hope alive. Texico seemed to have an answer each time, but Mesa Vista's defensive pressure began forcing mistakes. A pivotal steal led to a crucial three-pointer, cutting the Texico lead to 60-56 with just over two minutes remaining. The Trojans had the momentum, and the energy inside The Pit was electric.

With 1:38 left, Martinez was fouled on a three-point attempt and coolly sank all three free throws, bringing Mesa Vista within one at 62-61. Moments later, another steal set up Martinez for a go-ahead layup, giving the Trojans their first lead since the opening quarter at 63-62. But Texico responded under pressure, with Wahlen grabbing a critical offensive rebound and scoring to reclaim the lead at 64-63 with under a minute to play.

Martinez, who had willed his team back into contention, was fouled on another three-point attempt with 37.5 seconds left. However, he missed the first free throw, making only two of three, keeping Texico in front 64-63. A near steal by Mesa Vista resulted in a scramble, but Texico retained possession and drew a foul, sending Fuentes to the line with 19.8 seconds left. He calmly sank both free throws, extending the lead to 66-63.

With no timeouts remaining, Mesa Vista rushed down the court for one final push. Martinez, who had been nearly unstoppable late in the game, attempted a game-tying three-pointer but came up short. Texico’s Jaheim Moses was fouled but missed both free throws, leaving a slim opening for the Trojans. Martinez raced down the floor and scored a quick layup, but the final buzzer sounded before Mesa Vista could get another possession.

Texico, having weathered the storm, celebrated a hard-fought 66-65 victory to claim the blue trophy. Curtis led the Wolverines with 22 points, including several clutch three-pointers, while Fuentes added 18 points in his final high school game.

For Mesa Vista, Martinez delivered a remarkable 23-point performance, nearly carrying his team to an improbable comeback. Gallegos chipped in 13 points, while Ezequiel Nevarez added 10.

The Wolverines' championship triumph marks their first since 2016, cementing their place atop Class 2A basketball after a grueling and dramatic title showdown.

