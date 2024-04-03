NMPreps is thrilled to spotlight some of the top running backs to watch in New Mexico high school football for the upcoming 2024 season. These exceptional athletes have left their mark on the gridiron and are poised to make significant contributions to their teams once again.#nmpreps

Amiri Mumba - Highland High School (2025)

Amiri Mumba emerges as a standout running back to watch for the Highland Hornets in the upcoming season. Mumba led all 2024 class rushers with an impressive 1,847 rushing yards, averaging 167.9 yards per game. He found the end zone 16 times while maintaining a remarkable 7.76 yards per carry, showcasing his explosiveness and playmaking ability.

Andres Lazos - Grants High School (2025)

Andres Lazos proved to be a force on the field for the Grants Pirates last season, amassing 1,273 rushing yards. His consistent performance, averaging 127.3 rushing yards per game, played a pivotal role in Grants' notable turnaround. Lazos displayed remarkable efficiency with an impressive 8.54 yards per carry, finding the end zone 12 times throughout the season.

Cheeto Lumbrera III - La Cueva High School (2025)

Cheeto Lumbrera III emerged as a standout running back for the La Cueva Bears, contributing to their success in clinching the 6A state championship. With 747 rushing yards on the season, Lumbrera showcased his ability to make an impact on the ground, averaging 74.7 yards per game. He found the end zone 11 times and demonstrated his versatility as a key offensive weapon for the Bears.

Eljan Woods - Eunice High School (2025)

Eljan Woods showcased his talent as a dynamic running back for Eunice High School, tallying 1,216 rushing yards in the previous season. Averaging 93.5 yards per game, Woods demonstrated his versatility and big-play ability, boasting an impressive 9.35 yards per carry. With 14 rushing touchdowns and no fumbles, he emerged as a reliable and explosive offensive weapon for the Eunice Cardinals.

Frankie Galindo - Artesia High School (2025)

Frankie Galindo played a pivotal role in Artesia Bulldogs' journey to claim the 5A state championship last season. Galindo amassed 1,144 rushing yards, averaging 95.3 yards per game, and showcased his ability to find the end zone with an impressive 25 rushing touchdowns. His remarkable performance and playmaking ability were instrumental in Artesia's title-winning campaign.

As these exceptional athletes gear up for the upcoming season, they remain players to watch closely, poised to make significant contributions to their teams' success. Stay tuned as NMPreps continues to provide comprehensive coverage of high school football in New Mexico, highlighting the talents and achievements of standout players across the state.