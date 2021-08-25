Top 55 Players: New Mexico HS Football All-New Mexico Team & P.O.W
Each week NMPreps is home to the All-New Mexico Team highlight the top players in the State. Top players are nominated each week to grinejosh@yahoo.com or 505-414-4313. The teams are voted on by the premium members on NMPreps.#nmpreps
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alexavier Carreon, Jal High School (2023): The junior explodes during week one as he places his name in the top-10 all-time single game rushing records. Carreon rushed for 395-yards and 7-touchdowns.
WEEK ONE ALL-NEW MEXICO (BEST 20)
QB: Dallas Boyd, Las Cruces
QB: Gerald Lujan, Sandia
RB: Alexavier Carreon, Jal
RB: Malachi Thymes, Sandia
RB: Dylan Quarteri, Raton
WR: Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy
WR: Isaac Hinson, Lovington
WR: Kody Larson, Estancia
WR: Patrick Shay, Farmington
DEF: Kenyon Singleton, Hobbs
DEF: Blake Hensley, Hobbs
DEF: Brendan Johnson, Eldorado
DEF: Dominic Ezparza, St. Pius
DEF: Devin Dyer, La Cueva
DEF: Stratton Shufelt, Cleveland
DEF: Evan Wysong, Cleveland
DEF: Michael Metcalf, Alamogordo
DEF: Nicholas Torres, Los Lunas
DEF: Isaiah Ortiz, West Las Vegas
K: Brayden Money, Alamogordo