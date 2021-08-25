Top 55 Players: New Mexico HS Football All-New Mexico Team & P.O.W

Each week NMPreps is home to the All-New Mexico Team highlight the top players in the State. Top players are nominated each week to grinejosh@yahoo.com or 505-414-4313. The teams are voted on by the premium members on NMPreps.#nmpreps

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alexavier Carreon, Jal High School (2023): The junior explodes during week one as he places his name in the top-10 all-time single game rushing records. Carreon rushed for 395-yards and 7-touchdowns.

WEEK ONE ALL-NEW MEXICO (BEST 20)

QB: Dallas Boyd, Las Cruces

QB: Gerald Lujan, Sandia

RB: Alexavier Carreon, Jal

RB: Malachi Thymes, Sandia

RB: Dylan Quarteri, Raton

WR: Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy

WR: Isaac Hinson, Lovington

WR: Kody Larson, Estancia

WR: Patrick Shay, Farmington

DEF: Kenyon Singleton, Hobbs

DEF: Blake Hensley, Hobbs

DEF: Brendan Johnson, Eldorado

DEF: Dominic Ezparza, St. Pius

DEF: Devin Dyer, La Cueva

DEF: Stratton Shufelt, Cleveland

DEF: Evan Wysong, Cleveland

DEF: Michael Metcalf, Alamogordo

DEF: Nicholas Torres, Los Lunas

DEF: Isaiah Ortiz, West Las Vegas

K: Brayden Money, Alamogordo

