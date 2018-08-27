With a handful of running backs who reached the 200-yard mark during week one it will be Tate Collins, RB (2019/Carlsbad) taking home the award this week for the New Mexico Player of the Week. Collins rushed for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Cavemen earned a road win over Artesia. Collins becomes the first Caveman to win the overall player of the week.

