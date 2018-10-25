NMPreps.com's weekly preview and predictions for each game taking place this week in New Mexico High School Football.

No. 1 Artesia (5-3) at No. 2 Goddard (7-0-1)

No. 3 Roswell (6-2) at Alamogordo (1-7)



No. 4 Los Lunas (5-2) at No. 9 Valley (5-3)

No. 5 Piedra Vista (5-3) vs Highland (1-7)

No. 6 Belen (5-3) at No. 10 Valencia (6-2)

No. 7 Deming (4-3) at Chaparral (1-7)

No. 8 Santa Teresa (6-2) vs Silver (5-3)

==

Farmington (4-4) at Miyamura (1-7)

Los Alamos (5-3) at Capital (1-6-1)

Santa Fe (2-6) at Del Norte (2-6)