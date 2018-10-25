Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 09:14:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 10: 6A Preview & Predictions

Hshqnqvmyv2hrn8ammu3
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's weekly preview and predictions for each game taking place this week in New Mexico High School Football.

#nmpreps

SCHEDULE

No. 1 Cleveland (8-0) vs West Mesa (1-7), Thursday

No. 2 La Cueva (8-0) vs Sandia (2-6)

No. 3 Centennial (9-0) Bye Week

No. 4 Volcano Vista (6-2) at No. 7 Rio Rancho (4-4)

No. 5 Hobbs (6-2) at No. 8 Mayfield (5-3)

No. 6 Las Cruces (4-4) at Carlsbad (4-3-1)

No. 9 Manzano (4-4) vs Eldorado (5-3), Thursday

No. 10 Clovis (4-5) Bye Week

==

Atrisco Heritage (1-7) at Cibola (4-4)

Onate (0-9) at Gadsden (1-7)

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}