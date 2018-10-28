Week 10 Final. St. Mikes, Mayfield & Goddard Rule The Week
NMPreps.com's weekly recap of the New Mexico High School Football scene. This was for week 10 of the season.
#nmprep
SATURDAY SCORES
Del Norte 50, Santa Fe 0
Deming 20, Chaparral 0
Onate 31, Gadsden 14
Socorro 45, Cobre 20
St. Michael's 39, Robertson 7
Texico 38, Clayton 3
