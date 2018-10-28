Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-28 12:04:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 10 Final. St. Mikes, Mayfield & Goddard Rule The Week

Wgu21qkwtx6rnndjbhxk
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's weekly recap of the New Mexico High School Football scene. This was for week 10 of the season.

#nmprep

SATURDAY SCORES

Del Norte 50, Santa Fe 0

Deming 20, Chaparral 0

Onate 31, Gadsden 14

Socorro 45, Cobre 20

St. Michael's 39, Robertson 7

Texico 38, Clayton 3

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}