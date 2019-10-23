News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 07:54:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 10: New Mexico Mr. Football Candidates

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps and Rivals awards the top player in New Mexico with the Mr. Football award each season. Here are some of the week 10 candidates for the top award.

New Mexico Mr. Football Candidates

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}