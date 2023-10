NMPreps Week 10 New Mexico High School Football Picks and Predictions: Dive into the Game of the Night between the Valley Vikings and Los Alamos Hilltoppers, competing for the District 2-5A championship. Join Publisher Joshua Grine as he shares his insights and predictions for tonight's high school football matchups across New Mexico. #nmpreps

As the New Mexico high school football season reaches its climax, the District 2-5A championship game is upon us, and it promises to be a showdown for the ages. The Los Alamos Hilltoppers, ranked No. 8 in the Week 10 NMPreps Rankings for 5A football, are gearing up to take on the Valley Vikings, who are sitting at No. 9 in the same rankings. With a District title and a prime playoff seed hanging in the balance, this clash is the epitome of high-stakes football.