This week's NMPreps Dawg of the Week, Nicolas Chavez, demonstrated precisely that with an outstanding performance that played a pivotal role in Santa Rosa's convincing victory over Loving.

Chavez's performance in this game was nothing short of remarkable. With the ball in his hands, he showcased his sheer determination and explosiveness, carrying it 12 times for a jaw-dropping 137 yards. But what truly set him apart was his knack for finding the end zone, as he scored four touchdowns, turning every carry into a potential scoring opportunity. His ability to navigate through defenders and find daylight was a sight to behold.

However, Chavez's impact wasn't limited to just the offensive side of the ball. He proved to be a defensive juggernaut as well, recording an astounding 15 tackles. This highlights his versatility and underlines his ability to make an impact on both sides of the game. Whether it was stopping the run, making crucial tackles, or defending against the pass, Chavez was a force to be reckoned with.

It's not just this game that defines Chavez's exceptional season. With 1,844 rushing yards, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess as one of the state's premier running backs. Moreover, his performance on the defensive end is equally awe-inspiring, as he boasts an impressive 126 total tackles for the season, showcasing his commitment to every facet of the game.

Nicolas Chavez's relentless drive and outstanding contributions on both offense and defense make him a deserving NMPreps Dawg of the Week. He exemplifies the spirit of high school football in New Mexico and is a true force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. Congratulations to Chavez for his outstanding performance and recognition as this week's Dawg of the Week.