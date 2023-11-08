Week 12 New Mexico High School Football Stars Shine
Here's a closer look at the top players who made a significant impact in Week 12: #nmpreps
NMPreps Dawg of the Week: Nicolas Chavez
This week's NMPreps Dawg of the Week, Nicolas Chavez, demonstrated precisely that with an outstanding performance that played a pivotal role in Santa Rosa's convincing victory over Loving.
Chavez's performance in this game was nothing short of remarkable. With the ball in his hands, he showcased his sheer determination and explosiveness, carrying it 12 times for a jaw-dropping 137 yards. But what truly set him apart was his knack for finding the end zone, as he scored four touchdowns, turning every carry into a potential scoring opportunity. His ability to navigate through defenders and find daylight was a sight to behold.
However, Chavez's impact wasn't limited to just the offensive side of the ball. He proved to be a defensive juggernaut as well, recording an astounding 15 tackles. This highlights his versatility and underlines his ability to make an impact on both sides of the game. Whether it was stopping the run, making crucial tackles, or defending against the pass, Chavez was a force to be reckoned with.
It's not just this game that defines Chavez's exceptional season. With 1,844 rushing yards, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess as one of the state's premier running backs. Moreover, his performance on the defensive end is equally awe-inspiring, as he boasts an impressive 126 total tackles for the season, showcasing his commitment to every facet of the game.
Nicolas Chavez's relentless drive and outstanding contributions on both offense and defense make him a deserving NMPreps Dawg of the Week. He exemplifies the spirit of high school football in New Mexico and is a true force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. Congratulations to Chavez for his outstanding performance and recognition as this week's Dawg of the Week.
Santa Rosa's Dynamic Duo:
Nicolas Chavez led Santa Rosa to a convincing victory over Loving with a stellar performance. He carried the ball 12 times for an impressive 137 yards and scored four touchdowns. On the defensive side, Chavez recorded a remarkable 15 tackles, showcasing his versatility and impact on both sides of the ball.
AJ Romo also had a fantastic game for Santa Rosa, with 5 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. He added to the team's defensive effort with eight tackles, demonstrating his contributions to his team's success.
Albuquerque Academy's Defensive Dominance:
Albuquerque Academy's defense delivered a standout performance in their win over Grants, with several players making significant contributions:
Zachary Waghorn led the charge with 12 tackles, anchoring the defense with his relentless pursuit of the ball.
Dalton Lee displayed his defensive prowess with 11 tackles, ten of which were solo tackles, highlighting his impact on the game.
Andres Grine and Nate Speegle each recorded an interception, showcasing the defense's ability to create turnovers and disrupt their opponent's plans.
Alijah Gonzales' Heroic Effort:
Alijah Gonzales of Volcano Vista poured his heart and soul into his final game for the Hawks against Farmington. He carried the ball an astonishing 34 times, accumulating 229 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Gonzales's dedication and impressive performance were emblematic of his unwavering commitment to his team.
Jack Purdy's Ground Game:
Jack Purdy from Española Valley High School made a statement with his performance, rushing for 227 yards and scoring a crucial touchdown in a game against St. Pius. His remarkable ground game was instrumental in his team's success.
Mayfield's Defensive Standouts:
Bobby Herrera and Jaydan Villalpando played key roles in Mayfield High School's victory over Gadsden. Herrera tallied 12 total tackles, showcasing his ability to make an impact on the defensive side. Villalpando contributed with 6 total tackles, an interception return for a touchdown, and a pass deflection, underlining his versatility and defensive prowess.
Valley's Versatile Performers:
In Valley's win over Manzano, several players stood out:
Charles Lopez-Burton carried the ball 13 times for 80 yards and a touchdown, demonstrating his offensive and defensive contributions with 5 tackles, a quarterback pressure, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Tazhe Wilson impressed with 8 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing with 4 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Daniel Valdez was a defensive force with 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a caused fumble.
Other Notable Performers:
JJ Arellano of Rio Rancho High School threw for 218 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and added one rushing touchdown in a victory against West Mesa.
Jett Galles from Albuquerque Academy scored two crucial rushing touchdowns in a win over Grants.
Gage Conway of Albuquerque Academy showcased his versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown and kicking three field goals.
Haiden Jorgenson from Los Alamos had a fantastic game with two receiving touchdowns in a first-round win over Highland.
Gunnar Guardiola from Las Cruces threw four touchdown passes in a first-round upset win over Los Lunas.
Francisco Winnikoff of Las Cruces scored two receiving touchdowns in the same game.
Daniel Amaro of Las Cruces contributed with two rushing touchdowns.
Jared Meechan from Farmington made a significant impact with two sacks and a fumble recovery in an upset win over Volcano Vista.
Michael Beck of Farmington was a standout with 9 receptions for 182 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.
Trel Griego of Farmington showcased his passing skills with 418 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns.
Baylor Seabolt of Aztec carried the ball 15 times for 225 rushing yards in a victory over Taos, further establishing his reputation as a dominant force on the field.
Join the Conversation
View More Information from Week 12 Here
If you would like to highlight your players send a text to publisher Joshua Grine at 505-414-4313.