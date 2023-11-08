The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the 6-Man New Mexico High School Football State Championship as the #1 Gateway Christian Warriors clash with the #2 Roy/Mosquero Longhorns. Both teams have demonstrated their tenacity throughout the season, and now they are on a collision course to decide the state's ultimate champion. #nmpreps

Records:

Gateway Christian: 10-0 overall

Roy/Mosquero: 11-0 overall

Path to the 6-Man State Championship: Gateway Christian has bulldozed their way to the championship game, dispatching opponents in impressive fashion. In the quarterfinals, they trounced Floyd 64-6, and in the semifinals, they faced a tough challenge but still managed to outscore Mountainair 66-38. Roy/Mosquero, on the other hand, exhibited their dominance by routing Animas 57-6 in the quarterfinals, and they narrowly edged past Grady with a 27-20 victory in the semifinals.

Why Gateway Christian: Gateway Christian stands as a true powerhouse in 6-man football, boasting an impressive track record. For the past two years, they've clinched state titles, defeating Mountainair in 2022 (53-14) and Ramah in 2021 (70-28). Their remarkable achievement comes with an unblemished record, riding a remarkable 33-game winning streak into the state championship.

The Warriors have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging over 57 points per game, while their defense has been equally formidable, allowing only 10 points per game this season. Their dominance is underscored by the fact that only three times this season have opposing teams managed to score in double digits. Ethaniel Wigley, a standout junior, has been a driving force for Gateway Christian, excelling as a running back, receiver, and a formidable linebacker/secondary star.

The key question for the Warriors is whether they can continue their offensive onslaught against the stout defense of the Roy/Mosquero Longhorns.

Why Roy/Mosquero: The Roy/Mosquero Longhorns are making a rare appearance in the state championship game, with their last appearance dating back to 1999, a loss to Melrose. Their last championship win occurred in 1998 & 1997, and these accomplishments were achieved well before any current player on their roster was even born.

This year's 11-0 Longhorns, however, have defied the odds and showcased a well-rounded team capable of getting on the board. Their defense has significantly improved this season, with three shutout wins since late September and holding teams to just 19 points in total before allowing Grady to score 20 in the semifinals.

This championship showdown promises to be the first of many, as both teams rely on talented underclassmen to lead the charge. The Longhorns look to their trio of Ayden Clavel (2025/QB), Brycen Barns (2027/RB), and Jackson Fudge (2025/WR) as the driving forces on both sides of the ball. Can this young Longhorn team maintain its offensive momentum against the formidable Warriors?

Score Prediction: In what is expected to be an intense battle between offense and defense, Gateway Christian is predicted to emerge victorious with a score of 61-42. The Warriors are anticipated to overcome the Longhorns in the late stages of the game. This would mark Shaun Wigley's 8th state championship, and it could be his second three-peat after previous titles in 2013, 2012, 2011, 2006, and 2005. Buckle up for an exciting clash as these two formidable teams vie for the 6-Man New Mexico High School Football State Championship in 2023. (Favorite: Gateway Christian -18.5. Over/Under: 101 points scored)