Week 13 New Mexico HS Basketball Rankings

NMPreps.com the leading source for New Mexico high school basketball. Non-stop coverage all year long. #nmpreps
February 17
5A Rankings Continued: #4-#27
NMPreps.com the leading source for New Mexico high school basketball. Non-stop coverage all year long. #nmpreps
5A Rankings Continued: #4-#27
Score and highlights New Mexico high school basketball.
As February gets underway, district races are heating up across New Mexico, and Tuesday night offers several crucial
NMPreps week to week rankings tracks every outcome from the week prior moving teams up and down. This week continues
NMPreps PIT Stop tracks the resumes, bids, and state tournament seeds each week leading up to the 2025 New Mexico high
Girls/Boys Scores, Top Player Performances and more from New Mexico high school basketball on Tuesday Night
Score and highlights New Mexico high school basketball.
As February gets underway, district races are heating up across New Mexico, and Tuesday night offers several crucial
NMPreps week to week rankings tracks every outcome from the week prior moving teams up and down. This week continues