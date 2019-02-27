Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 07:46:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Week 14: Daily Dimes - Wednesday, February 27

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's what to watch on Wednesday night in New Mexico High School basketball.

SCHEDULE

Albuquerque Academy (7-19) at Del Norte (13-12)

Bosque (17-9) at Cuba (15-8)

Capital (18-8) at Albuquerque (9-16)

Cleveland (22-5) at Atrisco Heritage (18-6)

Farmington (13-13) at Piedra Vista (9-17)

Jal (15-12) at Hagerman (11-15)

Jemez Valley (4-20) at Walatowa Charter (11-9)

Questa (5-18) at Mesa Vista (8-18)

West Mesa (7-17) at Eldorado (18-6)

MUST-SEE GAME

