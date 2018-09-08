NMPreps.com's review of games from Friday night of week 3 in New Mexico High School Football. #nmpreps Everything in one place.

BIG 5 STORIES FROM FRIDAY

Hobbs Thumps Roswell, 42-20

This one was all Hobbs from the start and it was running back Isaiah Vaughn who started the night with a 65 yard touchdown run. Vaughn would end the night with 150 yards (1TD) along with 50 yards receiving (1TD). First year quarterback Michael Greenough also passed for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns - hitting four different receivers for a TD. Roswell running back Josia Reese did have a nice 50 yard screen pass for a touchdown in the third. Hobbs moves to 2-1 on the season and Roswell falls to 1-1. Join the conversation

Artesia Get First Win Over Belen, 28-14

The Artesia Bulldog jumped out to a lead, like in their first two games, but this week they would hold on for a win. The Bulldogs are now (1-2) on the season and (1-0) against 5A teams. It was Jagger Donaghe who got things started with a 21 yard touchdown run. Belen answered quickly with a Diego Casillas, RB, touchdown but first time started Clay Houghtaling, QB, would hit Erik Cueto for a go-ahead touchdown. Houghtaling also hit Fernandez for a TD to end the first half up 21-7. Casillas, Belen, and Donaghe, Artesia both would add rushing touchdowns to end the game in favor of Artesia, 28-14. Rec: Artesia (1-2), Belen (2-1). Join the conversation.

Santa Rosa Notches Another Win, Beats Robertson (35-0)

The Lions for the second time in as many weeks have beat a team from Las Vegas, New Mexico that is ranked number one in 3A. This time the Lions topped Robertson, 35-0. Lions running back Daniel Esquibel started things with a 7-yard touchdown run for the Lions, followed by a Stephen Sanchez touchdown run in the second. Darren Chavez would join the group with a 15-yard touchdown in the third. Stephen Sanchez added another 50 from yards out and then Darren Chavez would be the final TD run for the Lions from 5 yards out. Rec: Santa Rosa (2-1), Robertson (2-1).

Taos Wins Convincingly Over Aztec, 63-20

This one was all Taos as they jumped out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back. Justin Good rushed for a pair of first half touchdowns, one went for 26 yards, and anded for a 51 yard TD to Angel Limas. Jonathan Garcia also rushed for a couple of touchdowns and it was Good hitting ORtega for a long 90 yard TD completion. Rec: Taos (3-0), Aztec (1-2). Join the conversation.

Santa Fe Ends Streak At 35 Beats Espanola Valley, 23-22

The biggest headline is Santa Fe finally earning the W. The next is winning it as the long strikes zero with a 30-yard field goal! Freshman quarterback Luc Jarmalillo got things started last night with an opening touchdown toss to Jeremy Martin. Running back Sammy Martinez then got on the board early for the Demons with a rushing TD. Martinez then opened the second half with a 40 yard touchdown run to give the Demons a 20-8 lead in the third. The Sundevils would come back behind a Frazier touchdown in the fourth from 5 yards out, he also had a 17 yard TD run in the second quarter. Frazier again got the call and rushed for a 65 yard touchdown late in the fourth. After a fourth down pass that went incomplete gave the ball back to Santa Fe with under one minute to play and would end with Tillman Conaway hitting a 30 yard FG. Rec: Santa Fe (1-2), Espanola (0-3). Join the Conversation

Here is the kick from the end zone pic.twitter.com/4oYaYRwyLt — New Mexican Sports (@sfnmsports) September 8, 2018

OTHER NOTES & NEWS

Ruidoso and Alamogordo went in a shootout with Ruidoso earning the 57-54 win. Farmington earns a resume win over Del Norte, 28-7. La Cueva does work against Las Cruces 45-3. NMMI has a come from behind win over Texico, 25-14. Bloomfield rolls with ease against St. Michael's, 47-7. Goddard Beats Deming, 28-16 Rio Rancho get a win beating Clovis, 20-13. Join the Conversation

SCORES