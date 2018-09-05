Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 06:55:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3: Playoff Predictions After Two Weeks

Pslhjrtdukkhk9vxnkla
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's power-12 predictions. The season is two weeks young, but it's never too early to start making playoff predictions. We have a few teams that have separated themselves into a lock... yes this early.

How this works?

We predict who will win their district and seed the rest based on the criteria as it stands today.

More: Week 3 New Mexico High School Football Rankings (9/1)

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}