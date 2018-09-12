Week 4: New Mexico Mr. Football Race. Candidates Ranked
Each season NMPreps.com & Rivals awards the New Mexico Mr. Football to the top player in New Mexico High School Football. #nmpreps.
Today, we discuss the top candidates for the award.
Previous Weeks: 1
|RK
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL - CLASS
|NOTES
|
1
|
Dorian Lewis
|
Cleveland - 2020
|
Lewis continues to dominate each week. He helped his campaign against last week winning the NMPreps Player of the Week.
|
2
|
Gabe Smith
|
Eldorado - 2019
|
Smith's stock is still high on the list this week. He cooled after his week 2 performance but finished with 180 rushing yards (2 rushing TDS) and threw for 200 yards and 2 TDs vs Cleveland.
|
3
|
D'andre Williams
|
La Cueva - 2019
|
The running back continues playing well for the No. 1 Bears. He has 460 total yards. He rushed for 3 TDs last week against a Top-10 team
|
4
|
Nick Gaerlan
|
Los Lunas - 2019
|
Gaerlan, again, quietly on the charts this season. He tossed for 273 yards last week and 2 TDs.
|
5
|
Cade Manzanares
|
Roswell - 2019
|
Manzanares is one of the best defenders in NM. He had 14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and 2 force fumbles last week.
Still High On the Radar
Tate Collins - Carlsbad
Stephen Sanchez - Santa Rosa
Lance Frost - Centennial
Diego Casillas - Belen
Luke Aragon - Belen
On the Ballet
Avante Stevens - Eunice
Mason Caperton - Eunice
Casey Perez - Lovington
Isiah Johnson - Grants
Jude Segura - Fort Sumner
New Name/Name Picking Up Steam
Rogelio Gonzales - Bloomfield
Aiden Gast - Ruidoso
Isaiah Vaughn - Hobbs
Michael Greenough - Hobbs
Romeo Gbassagee - Portales