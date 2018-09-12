Ticker
Week 4: New Mexico Mr. Football Race. Candidates Ranked

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
Each season NMPreps.com & Rivals awards the New Mexico Mr. Football to the top player in New Mexico High School Football. #nmpreps.

Today, we discuss the top candidates for the award.

Previous Weeks: 1

Table Name
RK PLAYER SCHOOL - CLASS NOTES

1

Dorian Lewis

Cleveland - 2020

Lewis continues to dominate each week. He helped his campaign against last week winning the NMPreps Player of the Week.

2

Gabe Smith

Eldorado - 2019

Smith's stock is still high on the list this week. He cooled after his week 2 performance but finished with 180 rushing yards (2 rushing TDS) and threw for 200 yards and 2 TDs vs Cleveland.

3

D'andre Williams

La Cueva - 2019

The running back continues playing well for the No. 1 Bears. He has 460 total yards. He rushed for 3 TDs last week against a Top-10 team

4

Nick Gaerlan

Los Lunas - 2019

Gaerlan, again, quietly on the charts this season. He tossed for 273 yards last week and 2 TDs.

5

Cade Manzanares

Roswell - 2019

Manzanares is one of the best defenders in NM. He had 14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and 2 force fumbles last week.

Still High On the Radar

Tate Collins - Carlsbad

Stephen Sanchez - Santa Rosa

Lance Frost - Centennial

Diego Casillas - Belen

Luke Aragon - Belen

On the Ballet

Avante Stevens - Eunice

Mason Caperton - Eunice

Casey Perez - Lovington

Isiah Johnson - Grants

Jude Segura - Fort Sumner

New Name/Name Picking Up Steam

Rogelio Gonzales - Bloomfield

Aiden Gast - Ruidoso

Isaiah Vaughn - Hobbs

Michael Greenough - Hobbs

Romeo Gbassagee - Portales

