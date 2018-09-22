Week 5: Friday Night Recap
New Mexico high school football Friday night recap.
Week 5. #nmpreps
SCORES
Animas 58, Springer 6 - F
Aztec 52, Crownpoint 0 - F
Carrizozo 48, Hondo 12 - F
Centennial 35, Onate 0 - F
Cleveland 49, Artesia 14 - F
Cuba 51, Shiprock 0 - F
Del Norte 55, Highland 14 - F
Deming 42, Cobre 0 - F
Douglas (AZ) 7, Silver 3 - F
Durango, CO 45, Farmington 0 - F
Elkhart, OK 54, Clayton 0 - F
Escalante 54, Albuquerque Academy 0 - F
Espanola Valley 40, Navajo Prep 12 - F
Eunice 34, Dexter 0 - F
Farwell, TX 39, Texico 6 - F
Grady 55, Roy 24 - F
Grants 56, Tohatchi 6 - F
Hagerman 38, Cloudcroft 0 - F
Kirtland Central 50, Thoreau 0 - F
La Cueva 23, Rio Rancho 18 - F
