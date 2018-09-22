Ticker
football

Week 5: Friday Night Recap

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

New Mexico high school football Friday night recap.

Week 5. #nmpreps

SCORES

Animas 58, Springer 6 - F

Aztec 52, Crownpoint 0 - F

Carrizozo 48, Hondo 12 - F

Centennial 35, Onate 0 - F

Cleveland 49, Artesia 14 - F

Cuba 51, Shiprock 0 - F

Del Norte 55, Highland 14 - F

Deming 42, Cobre 0 - F

Douglas (AZ) 7, Silver 3 - F

Durango, CO 45, Farmington 0 - F

Elkhart, OK 54, Clayton 0 - F

Escalante 54, Albuquerque Academy 0 - F

Espanola Valley 40, Navajo Prep 12 - F

Eunice 34, Dexter 0 - F

Farwell, TX 39, Texico 6 - F

Grady 55, Roy 24 - F

Grants 56, Tohatchi 6 - F

Hagerman 38, Cloudcroft 0 - F

Kirtland Central 50, Thoreau 0 - F

La Cueva 23, Rio Rancho 18 - F

