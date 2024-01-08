Girls and Boys New Mexico High School Basketball

The intensity of New Mexico high school basketball reached new heights in Week 6, as standout players across the state delivered stellar performances on the court. Let's dive into the notable performances that defined this exciting week of high school basketball in the Land of Enchantment.

Starting Five (Players of the Week)

Marvin Cox - Clovis (2024): Cox delivered an impressive performance with 16 points and 15 rebounds, leading Clovis to a 58-55 victory over Santa Fe on Saturday. This win catapulted the Clovis Wildcats over the fifth-ranked Santa Fe team.

Jalin Holland - Los Lunas (2025): Holland showcased his talent with 27 points in a significant win over Farmington on Tuesday. Los Lunas secured the victory against the previously top-ranked team in New Mexico high school basketball.

Isaiah Brown - Sandia (2028): Brown contributed 18 points in a remarkable win for Sandia, defeating Albuquerque Academy 91-61. The Matadors continue to ascend in the rankings.

Cooper Hautau - Bosque (2024): Hautau displayed versatility with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a solid win over St. Michael's.

Kapiolani Anitielu - Farmington (2024): In girls' basketball, Anitielu had a stellar performance with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in a commanding 63-28 win over Aztec.

