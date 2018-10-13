Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 08:47:50 -0500') }} football

Week 8: Friday Night Final

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
NMPreps.com's final look at Friday Night in New Mexico High School Football.

SCOREBOARD

Animas 64, Carrizozo 29 - F

Centennial 13, Mayfield 0 - F

Chaparral 32, El Paso-Cathedral 14 - F

Cleveland 52, Cibola 15- F

Escalante 62, McCurdy 6 - F

Eunice 51, Hagerman 0 - F

Fort Sumner 24, Texico 8 - F

Gateway 53, Tatum 28 - F

Goddard 22, Santa Teresa 8 - F

Grants 54, Pojoaque Valley 7 - F

Hatch Valley 12, Silver 7 - F

Hobbs 47, Gadsden 7 - F

Jal 56, Loving 8 - F

Kirtland Central 48, Moriarty 12 - F

Logan 62, Mesilla Valley 7 - F

Lordsburg 40, Capitan 32 - F

Manzano 19, Clovis 0 - F

Melrose 56, Dora 8 - F

Miyamura 20, Gallup 14 - F

Newcomb 52, Cuba 20 - F

Portales 47, Dexter 7 - F

Rio Rancho 45, West Mesa 0 - F

Robertson 42, Raton 19 - F

Roswell 26, Piedra Vista 14 - F

Santa Rosa 66, Clayton 14 - F

Shiprock 38, Wingate 22 - F

St. Pius X 42, Bernalillo 2 - F

Taos 56, Espanola Valley 0 - F

Thoreau 30, Crownpoint 14 - F

Valley 25, Rio Grande 6 - F

Volcano Vista 52, Atrisco Heritage 0 - F

Zuni 58, Tohatchi 8 - F

{{ article.author_name }}