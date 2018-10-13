Week 8: Friday Night Final
NMPreps.com's final look at Friday Night in New Mexico High School Football.
#nmpreps
SCOREBOARD
Animas 64, Carrizozo 29 - F
Centennial 13, Mayfield 0 - F
Chaparral 32, El Paso-Cathedral 14 - F
Cleveland 52, Cibola 15- F
Escalante 62, McCurdy 6 - F
Eunice 51, Hagerman 0 - F
Fort Sumner 24, Texico 8 - F
Gateway 53, Tatum 28 - F
Goddard 22, Santa Teresa 8 - F
Grants 54, Pojoaque Valley 7 - F
Hatch Valley 12, Silver 7 - F
Hobbs 47, Gadsden 7 - F
Jal 56, Loving 8 - F
Kirtland Central 48, Moriarty 12 - F
Logan 62, Mesilla Valley 7 - F
Lordsburg 40, Capitan 32 - F
Manzano 19, Clovis 0 - F
Melrose 56, Dora 8 - F
Miyamura 20, Gallup 14 - F
Newcomb 52, Cuba 20 - F
Portales 47, Dexter 7 - F
Rio Rancho 45, West Mesa 0 - F
Robertson 42, Raton 19 - F
Roswell 26, Piedra Vista 14 - F
Santa Rosa 66, Clayton 14 - F
Shiprock 38, Wingate 22 - F
St. Pius X 42, Bernalillo 2 - F
Taos 56, Espanola Valley 0 - F
Thoreau 30, Crownpoint 14 - F
Valley 25, Rio Grande 6 - F
Volcano Vista 52, Atrisco Heritage 0 - F
Zuni 58, Tohatchi 8 - F
BIG THREE TAKEAWAYS
