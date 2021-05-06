NMPreps - 1A State Championship: 23-Years Later Roy/Mosquero Captures Title

NMPreps.com was on hand for the New Mexico high school state championship between Roy/Mosquero and Melrose. #nmpreps

Game Summary

By Matt Abney

In a great game at The Pit, Roy/Mosquero came away with their 1st state championship since 1998. It is the school's 4th state title. Riley Clavel was tremendous the entire game. The Hastings College (Nebraska) signee set the tone with two 3-pointers in the 1st quarter. She scored 12 of Roy/Mosqueros 19 1st half points. Melrose struggled offensively in the 1st half shooting just 4-25 (16%).

The Buffaloes had the lead 28-26 at the end of the 3rd quarter outscoring the Lady Blue 15-7, thanks to 4-7 shooting from the 3-point line, two of those coming from Isabelle Sena (2023). Melrose took its 1st lead of the game on a Gracie Odom (2024) 3-pointer with 2:36 left in the 3rd quarter.

Roy/Mosqueros Tanna Crisp (2023) had a huge 4th quarter scoring 8 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. The Lady Blue made 14-18 (77%) from the free-throw line to maintain their lead the last four minutes of the game. The Buffaloes struggled the entire game vs the 2-3 zone. They shot just 21% for the game.

The Lady Blue finish the season a perfect 15-0 while Melrose finishes 12-2. It was the Buffaloes' 7th straight championship game appearance (3-4).

#1 Roy/Mosquero 44

Riley Clavel (2021) 19 points, (3-7 3-pts) 7 rebounds, 4 steals

Tanna Crisp (2023) 14 points, 14 rebounds

#3 Melrose 38

Hailey Martin (2021) 16 points, 13 rebounds

Graci Odom (2024) 8 points, 6 rebounds

Isabelle Sena (2023) 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists