 NMPreps - 1A State Championship: Magdalena Caps Perfect 15-0 Season with Title
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 18:28:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

1A State Championship: Magdalena Caps Perfect 15-0 Season with Title

Anthony Johnson
NMPreps Hoops

1A State Championship - 2021 New Mexico high school state tournament. #nmpreps

After falling just short last year, Magdalena would not be denied this season as the Steers claimed the second boy's basketball title in program history following their 56-43 win over Melrose.

The two teams played to an 11 all score after the first quarter, and in the second quarter were tied at 18 as this one seemed destined to go back and forth. However, Joren Mirabal had other ideas. He scored the final 10 points of the second quarter for the Steers and they closed the half with a 10-2 run to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room. Melrose scored the first two of the third quarter but from the 5:10 mark, it was all Magdalena. The Steers ended the quarter with a 17-5 run to take a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trailing 49-29 Melrose made things a little interesting with a 10-0 run to cut their deficit in half with 2:45 left. During the run, Tate Sorgen who led the Buffalos with 26 points scored eight of the 10 points. However, the closest Melrose could get was nine, as Magdalena hit enough free throw's down the stretch to secure the win.

Final stats

Magdalena

Joren Mirabal 22 points

Kael Stephens 13 points

FG: 19-52

3PT: 6-19

FT: 12-16

Melrose

Tate Sorgen 26 points 14 rebounds

FG: 16-46

3PT: 2-15

FT: 9-15

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzBETFowTnpVQlVFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Highlights By Matt Abney

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25tcHJlcHMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzLzFhLXN0YXRlLWNoYW1waW9uc2hpcC1tYWdkYWxlbmEtY2Fwcy1w ZXJmZWN0LTE1LTAtc2Vhc29uLXdpdGgtdGl0bGUiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm1wcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRjFhLXN0YXRlLWNoYW1waW9uc2hpcC1tYWdk YWxlbmEtY2Fwcy1wZXJmZWN0LTE1LTAtc2Vhc29uLXdpdGgtdGl0bGUmYzU9 MTE5Nzc5ODkyNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=