NMPreps - 1A State Championship: Magdalena Caps Perfect 15-0 Season with Title

After falling just short last year, Magdalena would not be denied this season as the Steers claimed the second boy's basketball title in program history following their 56-43 win over Melrose.

The two teams played to an 11 all score after the first quarter, and in the second quarter were tied at 18 as this one seemed destined to go back and forth. However, Joren Mirabal had other ideas. He scored the final 10 points of the second quarter for the Steers and they closed the half with a 10-2 run to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room. Melrose scored the first two of the third quarter but from the 5:10 mark, it was all Magdalena. The Steers ended the quarter with a 17-5 run to take a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trailing 49-29 Melrose made things a little interesting with a 10-0 run to cut their deficit in half with 2:45 left. During the run, Tate Sorgen who led the Buffalos with 26 points scored eight of the 10 points. However, the closest Melrose could get was nine, as Magdalena hit enough free throw's down the stretch to secure the win.

Final stats

Magdalena

Joren Mirabal 22 points

Kael Stephens 13 points

FG: 19-52

3PT: 6-19

FT: 12-16

Melrose

Tate Sorgen 26 points 14 rebounds

FG: 16-46

3PT: 2-15

FT: 9-15