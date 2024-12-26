Vote: New Mexico High School Football Receiver of the Year Finalists

The 2024 New Mexico High School Football season showcased some of the most talented receivers in the state. These athletes made incredible contributions to their teams with standout performances that earned them recognition as the top receivers in New Mexico. Now, it’s time for you to decide who will be crowned the NMPreps Receiver of the Year. Cast your vote today!

Breylon Williams, 2025, Hope Christian High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

Williams had a remarkable season, tallying 1,510 receiving yards on 78 receptions, averaging 19.36 yards per catch, and scoring 17 touchdowns. His consistent dominance through the air made him one of the most feared targets in the state.

Ethan Conn, 2025, Artesia High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

Conn was instrumental in Artesia's run to the 2024 Class 5A state championship game, finishing the season with 1,225 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the best playmakers in New Mexico.

Dyson Lord, 2026, Eunice High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

The sophomore receiver delivered a breakout season with 838 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Cardinals make a deep postseason run. His future looks bright as one of the state’s rising stars.

Jace Pitts, 2025, Rio Rancho High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

Pitts was a key player for the Rams, finishing the season with 1,199 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, averaging 94.3 yards per game. His ability to make big plays kept Rio Rancho in contention all season.

Jordan Lucas, 2025, Centennial High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

Lucas proved to be one of the most versatile players in New Mexico, racking up 1,207 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. As a receiver, he totaled 736 yards on 51 receptions with 5 touchdowns, while adding 438 rushing yards on 42 carries with 6 rushing touchdowns. His dynamic skill set made him a game-changer for the Hawks.

Nate Libby, 2025, Las Cruces High School - VOTE FOR HIM HERE

Libby was a reliable target for the Bulldawgs, finishing with 844 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to stretch the field and make clutch plays for Las Cruces.