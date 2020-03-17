2020 1A New Mexico All-Tournament Team
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
NMPREPS - 1A BASKETBALL
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|
Tate Sorgen
|
Melrose High School
|
2020
|
Kaden Riggs
|
Maxwell High School
|
2021
|
Tyce Delk
|
Elida High School
|
2020
MVP: Tate Sorgen, Melrose High School - The senior put in a 20 point, 9 rebound State Championship performance. Sorgen was a consistent top player in 1A basketball all season long.
