2020 1A New Mexico All-Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

PLAYER SCHOOL CLASS

Tate Sorgen

Melrose High School

2020

Kaden Riggs

Maxwell High School

2021

Tyce Delk

Elida High School

2020

MVP: Tate Sorgen, Melrose High School - The senior put in a 20 point, 9 rebound State Championship performance. Sorgen was a consistent top player in 1A basketball all season long.

Continue: View the rest of the team here

