2020 2A New Mexico All-Tournament Team
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
NMPREPS - 2A BASKETBALL
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|
Ismael Villegas
|
Pecos High School
|
2020
|
Xavier Padilla
|
Pecos High School
|
2020
|
Joren Mirabal
|
Magdalena High School
|
2022
MVP: Ismael Villegas, Pecos High School - One of the top players in the state led the Panthers all season long and put in 16 points and 7 rebounds in the state championship game.
Continue: View the rest of the team here