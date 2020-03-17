News More News
2020 2A New Mexico All-Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

NMPREPS - 2A BASKETBALL
PLAYER SCHOOL CLASS

Ismael Villegas

Pecos High School

2020

Xavier Padilla

Pecos High School

2020

Joren Mirabal

Magdalena High School

2022

MVP: Ismael Villegas, Pecos High School - One of the top players in the state led the Panthers all season long and put in 16 points and 7 rebounds in the state championship game.

Continue: View the rest of the team here

