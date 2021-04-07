NMPreps - 2020 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico high school coach of the year award. #nmpreps

Under head coach John Cobos the Bernalillo Spartans football program has now experienced three consecutive winning seasons (2018, 2019, 2020); prior to that, the last winning record was in 2009.

We need to add that the accomplishments and quality of wins this season far outweigh anything done before this season. Although they had a winning record in 2019 and 2018 when you compare common opponents proving the success of this season, they lost to Grants and St. Pius X by scores of 44-0.

First, the Spartans' win over St. Pius X, 14-7, shocked many around the state as being one of their biggest wins in program history. Then on April 2nd, they were heavy underdogs to then-ranked No. 1 Grants High School and had to travel for the bowl game. Well, after a 7-6 battle the Spartans stayed perfect on the season at 4-0 and earned another historic victory.

Runner-ups for the award were Heath Ridenhour (Cleveland High School) and Rio Thompson (Grants High School).

Previous Winners

2019 - Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2018 - Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2017 - Chad Adcox, Manzano High School

2016 - San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School

2015 - Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School



