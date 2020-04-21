Luke Padilla

Class: 2021

School: Capital High School (5A)

Position: RB

Stat Line: Padilla is coming off a 1,852 rushing season with 23-touchdowns. Padilla has been one to watch the last three years and with what the Jaguars have returning in 2020 they could be a threat for a playoff win or more (the more will help his candidacy).

