2020 New Mexico Mr. Football: Finalists

The ten names for the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Football award have been announced. #nmpreps

Luke Padilla 2021 RB Capital. 486 rushing yards and 10 TDs in 3 games.

Caleb Carrillo Farmington QB has 1197 yds passing and 17 TD's and 166 yds rushing and 6 TD's giving him almost 1100 yds and 23 TD's in 4 games. He is a special player.

Terrell "TJ" Hocker (Grants)- 585 rushing yards - 37 carries (15.8 yards per carry) - 7 rushing TD's 1 fumble return TDBaylor Diaz (QB) Portales - 467 passing yard - 7 TDs 1 Int - 445 rushing yards - 5 TDs

Johnny Herrera Volcano Vista 52-83 1080 yards 12 TDS 2 ints passer rating of 128.6 also 19 att for 137 yards rushing and 1 TD - Giving him 750 total yards and 8 TD's in 2 games this season. -14 Total Tackles in 2 games as a starting Free Safety.

Ayden Madrid Bernalillo - 56 carries 356 yds 9 rec 110 yds 46 Total Team Points out of 114 37 Tackles 3 Sacks 15 TFL 1 INT 1 Fum Rec

Jeston Webskowski - Clovis - 740 rushing yards, 8 TDs, 2 receiving TDs

Braxton McDonald - Artesia - 475 receiving yards, 7 TDs.

Luke Wysong - Cleveland - 15 receptions 429 yards 7 TDs 61 yards rushing

Jeff Davison - Cleveland - 851 yards passing, 16 TDs in 4 games.

