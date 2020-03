New Mexico high school football fan preseason picks for the 2020 season.

Atrisco Heritage (Last Season 1-8 overall, 1-4 district)

Cibola (Last Season 5-6 overall, 2-3 district)

Cleveland (Last Season: 11-2 overall, 4-1 district)

Rio Rancho (Last Season: 8-5 overall, 3-2 district)

Volcano Vista (Last Season: 11-1 overall, 5-0 district)

West Mesa (Last Season: 1-9 overall, 0-5 district)

How are the teams picked to finish in 2020? Continue here