2021 New Mexico HS Football OL of the Year

NMPreps is happy to announce the 2021 New Mexico Offensive Lineman of the Year award to Rogelio Carreon of Jal High School.

Carreon signed with division one Boise State University on Monday, December 14th. The tackle helped guide a rushing unit that had two running backs rush for over 1400 yards on the season (3100 rushing yards combined for the two). The Jal Panthers went 10-2 overall finishing as 2A state runner ups.

A tie for runner up with Edgar Cuvas (La Cueva) and Cayden Romero (Rio Rancho) finishing with 27.9% of the final votes. Carreon finished with 30.2% of the votes.

