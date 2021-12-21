2021 New Mexico LB of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year to Stratton Shufelt of Cleveland High School. #nmpreps

Stratton Shufelt a 6-foot-2, 2024 prospect is coming off a stellar sophomore season helping guide the Storm to a State Championship. Shufelt finished the season with 56 total tackles, 8 sacks, and blocked punt. He earned an early offer from the University of New Mexico prior to the 2021 season.

Shufelt finished with 37% of the total votes. Runner up was Hunter Haemaker of La Cueva and Tyler Martinez of Volcano Vista.

