NMPreps - 2021 State Tournament: Recap in Girls Basketball from the 1st Round

FIRST ROUND - MAY 3RD

3A - #4 Hatch Valley 47, #5 Sandia Prep 24,: Makenzie Williams (2022) 16 points. Natalie Molinar (2021) 9 points both for the Hat. Destiny Archibald (2021) 12 points. Mika Juan (2023) 9 pointsHatch Valley's depth was too much for the Sundevils Seven different Bears scored on the evening and Makenzie Williams dominated the game at both ends of the floor. The Bears' 1-3-1 zone gave the Sundevils problems the entire 2nd half, as they were limited to just 10 points. The Bears move on to play the winner of Navajo Prep/Thoreau while the Sundevils finish the season at 9-3.-- By Matt Abney

3A - (7) Tohatchi over (2) West Las Vegas, 61-50. End of the first quarter. Tohatchi leads 18-4. Cougars not allowing the Dons to score anything in the paint and forcing perimeter shots. Tohatchi has dominated the glass and capitalized on second-chance opportunities while also hitting shots from outside. HALFTIME. Tohatchi leads West Las Vegas 37-17. Out of the timeout, the Lady Dons turned defense into offense, forcing turnovers then hitting shots and drawing fouls on the other end. Despite the run, Tohatchi continued to find ways to score and locked up on defense to end the half. End of the third quarter. Both teams played strong defense to wrap up the third quarter. Tohatchi takes a comfortable 45-25 lead into the final period of play. See more here from the game. -- Coverage by Devin Martinez

No. 1 Navajo Prep 75, No. 8 Thoreau 46 - F

No. 4 Hatch Valley 47, No. 5 Sandia Prep 24 - F

No. 6 Robertson 80, No. 3 Dexter 53 - F

No. 7 Tohatchi 61, No. 2 West Las Vegas 50 - F

2A

(2) Lordsburg over (7) ATC, 52-37. The Mavericks were led by Madison Miller (2021). Miller scored 22 of her game-high 25 points in the 1st half. Brook Hooper (2021), chipped in 9 points for the Mavericks. Guards Alicia Jaquez (2023) and Karissa Delagarza (2021) did a great job getting Miller the ball in the post the entire game. #7 ATC finishes the season at 12-1. Down by as much as 31 points, the young Phoenix made a valiant run in the last 3 minutes of the game to lose by 15 points. They were led by Perla Miramontes (2024) and Chanelle Jaeger (2023) with both scoring 10 points. They each had a pair of 3-pointers. Charli Koseoglu (2024) also chipped in 6 points for the Phoenix. - - Recap By Matt Abney

No. 1 Pecos 54, No. 8 Rehoboth Christian 27 - F

No. 2 Lordsburg 52, No. 7 ATC 37 - F

No. 5 Tatum 2, No. 4 Escalante 0 - FF

No. 6 Clayton 46, No. 3 Mescalero Apache 38 - F

1A

No. 1 Roy/Mosquero 51, No. 8 Evangel Christian/Oak Grove 12 - F

No. 2 Fort Sumner 63, No. 7 Ramah 32 - F

No. 3 Melrose 45, No. 6 Gateway Christian 30 - F

No. 5 Animas 43, No. 4 Alamo Navajo 29 - F