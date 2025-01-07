Daily Dimes: New Mexico High School Basketball Preview for January 7

The Albuquerque Public Schools Metro Championships headline the New Mexico high school basketball scene this week, with opening night delivering some must-watch matchups. Among them, No. 1 Volcano Vista takes on No. 3 Hobbs in a showdown that could easily pass for a championship or Final Four contest. Here's what to expect from the top games on the docket:

No. 1 (5A) Volcano Vista (8-2) vs. No. 3 (5A) Hobbs (11-1)​

This heavyweight battle pits the top-ranked Hawks against a talented Eagles squad. Volcano Vista comes off a competitive showing in Phoenix and boasts a roster loaded with stars. Kenyon Aguino (No. 1 in 2025), David Lunn (No. 1 in 2027), and freshman phenom Dreyden Montgomery (2028) anchor the Hawks’ bid to stay atop 5A. Hobbs will rely on its experienced core of seniors: Abraham Pena, Jarius Turriabates, and Parker Henderson, all capable of taking over a game. This one promises to be a high-energy clash of contrasting styles. Prediction: Volcano Vista 76, Hobbs 64

No. 4 (4A) Valley (5-4) vs. Cibola (6-2)​

The Metro Championships bring an intriguing 4A vs. 5A battle, as Valley faces a surging Cibola team fresh off a title run at the Terry Darnell Holiday Classic. Cibola’s Elijah Martinez, a standout sophomore guard, looks to build on his breakout performances, running the show for a confident squad. Valley, meanwhile, is no stranger to pulling off upsets. With key players Angelito Villa and Cartner Monroe, the Vikings have the firepower to make this a game to remember. Prediction: Valley 56, Cibola 53 (OT)

No. 5 (5A) La Cueva (5-5) vs. No. 9 (5A) Albuquerque (9-2)​

La Cueva has found its rhythm after an 0-4 start, finishing 2024 with a 5-1 run. Junior Hunter Butler and sophomore Drew Bramlett are emerging as key contributors for the Bears, who look to continue their resurgence. On the other side, Albuquerque High seeks a bounce-back performance after a tough loss to 3A Robertson. The Bulldogs are led by senior Alejandro Mireles and junior Noah Barela, with support from junior Ethan Oetzel. This one promises to be a tightly contested matchup. Prediction: Albuquerque 60, La Cueva 57

