New Mexico High School Basketball: Wednesday Preview

The Albuquerque Public Schools Metro Championships continue with exciting matchups as top teams battle for supremacy and others fight to keep their tournament hopes alive. Here's a look at the must-watch games for tonight:

Scoop: On the winners side of the APS Metro bracket, Cleveland and La Cueva face off in a showdown of top-five teams. Cleveland's guard Remy Albrecht lit up the court with 27 points last night and will aim to deliver another big performance. Meanwhile, La Cueva looks to junior Hunter Butler, the emerging leader for the Bears, to guide them to an upset.

Prediction: Cleveland 58, La Cueva 52

