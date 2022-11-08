2022 New Mexico High School Football State Championship

Friday, November 11th | 7:00 p.m.

Returning for the second year in a row the 10-0 Gateway Christian Warriors look to repeat as 6-man state champions. The Warriors are currently riding a 20-game win streak dating back to last season. The Mountainair Mustangs enter the title game with an 11-0 record outscoring their opponents 683 to 184 this season.

The Mustangs returned a talented roster this season and will continue to look to Ohmani Nieto (2025), Santiago Roybal (2023), and Jake Zamora (2023). The trio will be key players on both sides of the ball. Can they move the ball on a strong GW defense will be the factor.

Top-ranked Gateway Christian have the the best defense in 6-man football with the likes of Ethaniel Wigley (LB), Hayden Wigley (DE), and Jace Worley (DB), all three of which are standouts on offensive as well. Who plays quarterback could play a factor.

