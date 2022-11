The 2022 New Mexico high school football state preview for 8-man football. NMPreps rundown of key players to watch, predictions, and more. #nmpreps

Saturday, November 12th (1:00 p.m.)

Both teams enter the state championship with a perfect 10-0 record and to complete a perfect season. Fort Sumner/House, the 2-seed, last won a title game in 2017 with a (55-7) win over Escalante. Lordsburg, the year before in 2016, defeated Fort Sumner/House 34-26 under former head coach Louie Baisa.