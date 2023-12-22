In the realm of New Mexico high school football excellence, the spotlight is now on the standout defensive backs who have left an indelible mark on the 2023 season. NMPreps is thrilled to present the finalists for the Defensive Back of the Year Award, a distinction that reflects their exceptional performances and contributions to their respective teams.

The candidates, nominated by coaches across the state, showcase a diverse array of skills and achievements. Let's take a closer look at the standout defensive backs vying for this prestigious honor:

FINALISTS (VOTE NOW)

AJ Manning - Cleveland High School (2025) Accolades:38 total tackles and 4 interceptions Performance Highlight: Instrumental in guiding the 6A runner-up Storm's formidable defense during the 2023 season.

Alec Holguin - Lovington High School (2025) Accolades:4 interceptions, 22 total tackles (16 solo) Performance Highlight: Played a crucial role in the 4A state champions' title-winning campaign.

David Hammond - Artesia High School (2024) Accolades:7 interceptions, 19 total tackles Performance Highlight: Instrumental to Artesia's 5A state championship triumph, Hammond showcased exceptional ball-hawking skills.

Jackson Cherry - La Cueva High School (2024) Accolades:20 total tackles, 2 interceptions Performance Highlight: Contributed significantly to La Cueva's 6A state championship, making key plays in the secondary.

Jesse Armendariz - Artesia High School (2024) Accolades:4 interceptions, 54 total tackles Performance Highlight: Played a crucial role in Artesia's 5A state championship, displaying both coverage skills and tackling prowess.

Luis Gomez - Eunice High School (2025) Accolades:11 total interceptions, 93 total tackles Performance Highlight: Stood out in 2A football, ranking second in the state for total interceptions while making a significant impact in tackles.

Mason Espinda-McChriston - Bernalillo High School (2024) Accolades:5 interceptions, 142 total tackles Performance Highlight: Excelled as a free safety for the Spartans, showcasing exceptional ball skills and tackling ability.

Xai Carrasco - Roswell High School (2025) Accolades:29 total tackles, 5 interceptions Performance Highlight: Played a pivotal role for the Coyotes, contributing both in tackles and interceptions during their runner-up campaign.