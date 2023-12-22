2023 New Mexico Defensive Back of the Year Award Finalists Unveiled
In the realm of New Mexico high school football excellence, the spotlight is now on the standout defensive backs who have left an indelible mark on the 2023 season. NMPreps is thrilled to present the finalists for the Defensive Back of the Year Award, a distinction that reflects their exceptional performances and contributions to their respective teams.
The candidates, nominated by coaches across the state, showcase a diverse array of skills and achievements. Let's take a closer look at the standout defensive backs vying for this prestigious honor:
FINALISTS (VOTE NOW)
AJ Manning - Cleveland High School (2025)
Accolades:38 total tackles and 4 interceptions
Performance Highlight: Instrumental in guiding the 6A runner-up Storm's formidable defense during the 2023 season.
Alec Holguin - Lovington High School (2025)
Accolades:4 interceptions, 22 total tackles (16 solo)
Performance Highlight: Played a crucial role in the 4A state champions' title-winning campaign.
David Hammond - Artesia High School (2024)
Accolades:7 interceptions, 19 total tackles
Performance Highlight: Instrumental to Artesia's 5A state championship triumph, Hammond showcased exceptional ball-hawking skills.
Jackson Cherry - La Cueva High School (2024)
Accolades:20 total tackles, 2 interceptions
Performance Highlight: Contributed significantly to La Cueva's 6A state championship, making key plays in the secondary.
Jesse Armendariz - Artesia High School (2024)
Accolades:4 interceptions, 54 total tackles
Performance Highlight: Played a crucial role in Artesia's 5A state championship, displaying both coverage skills and tackling prowess.
Luis Gomez - Eunice High School (2025)
Accolades:11 total interceptions, 93 total tackles
Performance Highlight: Stood out in 2A football, ranking second in the state for total interceptions while making a significant impact in tackles.
Mason Espinda-McChriston - Bernalillo High School (2024)
Accolades:5 interceptions, 142 total tackles
Performance Highlight: Excelled as a free safety for the Spartans, showcasing exceptional ball skills and tackling ability.
Xai Carrasco - Roswell High School (2025)
Accolades:29 total tackles, 5 interceptions
Performance Highlight: Played a pivotal role for the Coyotes, contributing both in tackles and interceptions during their runner-up campaign.
The winner of the Defensive Back of the Year Award will be determined through a five-day voting process involving NMPreps premium members, media representatives, and NMPreps staff members. Stay tuned as we eagerly await the announcement of the recipient, who will join the ranks of the finest defensive backs in New Mexico high school football.