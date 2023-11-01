Today, we unveil NMPreps' exclusive preview for the highly anticipated 2023 New Mexico high school football 2A quarterfinals. Our comprehensive coverage includes in-depth insights into each team competing in the state playoffs, along with a spotlight on the standout players set to dazzle the field in 2A football this postseason. NMPreps Publisher Joshua Grine provides invaluable keys to the game, predictions, and compelling reasons why you should be tuned in this weekend for the 2A playoffs. #nmpreps



No. 1 Eunice Cardinals

Record: 8-2 overall, 4-0 in district play (1st) Points For: 398 (average of 39.8 per game) Points Against: 199 (19.9 on average) Preview: The Eunice Cardinals are entering the playoffs with a four-game winning streak, an impressive feat given their only two losses came early in the season against the top-ranked 3A team, Dexter, and the formidable 4A powerhouse, Portales, both games taking place in September. Quarterback Elijah Melancon (2026) has consistently showcased his prowess and is undoubtedly one of the top quarterbacks to watch in 2A football this season. Melancon boasts impressive statistics with 1,943 passing yards and an impressive 29 passing touchdowns. Elian Woods (2025) has been a force in the rushing game, amassing 919 yards and contributing 13 touchdowns this season. Melancon's reliable targets include Ashton Thompson (2024) with 714 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, Maddox Mata (2025) with 579 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, and Luis Gomez (2025) with 319 receiving yards. It's worth noting that Gomez is a standout on the defensive front, leading the team with 74 total tackles (43 solo). Seniors Jacob Ortega, with 60 total tackles, and Brady Colborn, with 54 total tackles, have been instrumental anchors on the defensive side of the ball.

No. 2 Texico Wolverines

Record: 8-2 overall, 3-1 in district play (2nd) Points For: 343 (averaging 34.3 points per game) Points Against: 177 (17.7 on average) Preview: The Texico Wolverines came achingly close to clinching the state championship in 2022, falling short in a hard-fought battle against Jal (41-21). Head coach Bob Gilbreath and his determined Wolverines are eager for another shot at the title. Riding a three-game winning streak into the postseason, their only losses this season came at the hands of top-seeded Eunice (21-14) and Farewell, Texas (47-22). Keep an eye on senior Cade Figg, a formidable 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback who's been an unrelenting force on the field. Running back Alex Fuentes (2025) is a name you'll want to remember, not just for this postseason but as a top player to watch in the 2024 season. Fuentes is a powerhouse in the backfield, unafraid of contact. Luke Thompson adds another layer to this well-balanced Texico offense. With their abundant talent, the Wolverines have been knocking on the door for years. The question is, can they overcome the final hurdle and secure the title this season?

No. 7 Estancia Bears

Record: 4-6 overall, 2-1 in district play (2nd) Points For: 317 (averaging 31.7 points per game) Points Against: 384 (38.4 on average) Preview: The Estancia Bears have fearlessly tackled a challenging schedule, with their six losses coming against formidable opponents such as Texico (the 2-seed in 2A), Eunice (the 1-seed in 2A), Socorro (a top team in 3A with an 8-2 record), Hatch Valley (5-5 record in 3A football), and Tularosa (7-3 and the 5-seed in 2A). The Bears have leaned on the exceptional talents of running back Joshua Calhoon (2024), who has amassed an impressive 2,216 rushing yards and contributed 24 rushing touchdowns this season. Calhoon's versatility is evident with an additional 350 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Senior Pablo Regalado bolsters the rushing game with 606 yards and 7 touchdowns to his name. On the defensive front, senior Edward Lucero has led the charge with 62 total tackles (30 solo). Despite their challenging schedule, the Bears are ready to make a statement in the postseason.

No. 8 The Escalante Lobos

Record: 4-6 overall, 2-1 in district play (2nd) Points For: 287 (averaging 28.7 points per game) Points Against: 303 (30.3 on average) Preview: The Escalante Lobos secured a spot in the postseason by finishing the regular season with a 2-1 district record. The Lobos faced a challenging schedule, squaring off against formidable opponents such as West Las Vegas (a top-4 seed in 3A), Espanola Valley (a top-8 seed in 4A football), Raton (another top team in 3A), and 2A playoff contenders like Estancia, Tularosa, and Santa Rosa. Senior Trey Archuleta has been the driving force for the Lobos, accumulating an impressive 1,392 rushing yards and 685 passing yards this season. Archuleta's versatility shines through as he contributed to 28 total touchdowns, with 22 of them being rushing touchdowns. The Lobos have faced adversity and are primed for an exciting postseason.

PREVIEWS

No. 1 Eunice Cardinals vs No. 8 Escalante Lobos Eunice Cardinals and the Escalante Lobos are set to face off in a high-stakes matchup. With both teams displaying strengths in different aspects of their game, this contest has all the makings of a thrilling battle on the gridiron. Keys to the Game: Eunice Cardinals: 1) Air Attack vs. Ground Dominance:The Cardinals have showcased a balanced offensive approach, with an impressive 198 passing yards per game. To gain an edge, Eunice should continue to rely on the arm of quarterback Elijah Melancon and the receiving prowess of their playmakers. Aerial efficiency will be a key to breaking through the Lobos' defensive line. 2) Defensive Prowess:Eunice's defense has been robust, allowing just 19.9 points per game on average. They must continue their disciplined play and contain the Lobos' ground game. Key defensive players like Luis Gomez, Jacob Ortega, and Brady Colborn will play a pivotal role in maintaining their defensive solidity. Escalante Lobos: 1) Ground Assault:The Lobos have established themselves as a force on the ground, averaging 211 rushing yards per game. They should exploit this advantage and look to control the clock by sustaining successful rushing drives. Trey Archuleta's performance will be critical in this aspect. 2) Defensive Resilience:Escalante needs to step up on the defensive front to limit Eunice's well-rounded offense. Slowing down Melancon's passing game and disrupting their opponents' offensive rhythm will be vital to their success. Prediction: This matchup presents an intriguing contrast of styles, with the Cardinals' balanced offense going up against the Lobos' potent ground game. Eunice's ability to maintain their passing attack and their sturdy defense gives them a slight edge in this contest. Expect a closely contested battle, but the Eunice Cardinals are favored to secure the victory due to their versatility and defensive prowess. Eunice wins 48-21.

