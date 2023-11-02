Ladies and gentlemen, football fanatics, and aficionados of the gridiron battle – it's that time of year once again! As the leaves turn, and the autumn winds begin to whisper tales of the pigskin, we find ourselves on the brink of the most electrifying phase of New Mexico high school football – the first round of the state playoffs. Welcome to the 2023 New Mexico High School Football First Round Preview, Predictions, and Players to Watch, your ultimate guide to the thrilling spectacle that lies ahead. In this in-depth guide, we dissect every aspect of the first-round showdowns. Join us as we explore the exciting matchups, from the clash between No. 5 NMMI and No. 12 Navajo Prep, to No. 6 Dexter and No. 11 Hatch Valley. Reminisce in a rematch between No. 7 Socorro and No. 10 Hope Christian, and watch closely as No. 8 Thoreau seeks to evade the upset-minded No. 9 Raton.

TEAM CAPSULES

No. 8 Thoreau Hawks

Record: 7-3 overall, 3-0 District 5-3A (1st) Points For: 311 (31.1 average) Points Against: 162 (16.2 average) Preview: The Thoreau Hawks successfully defended their District 5-3A championship this season, concluding district play with a perfect 3-0 record. They are back in the playoffs, aiming for a repeat of their 2022 first-round victory when they entered as the 5-seed. This season's journey began with a strong 2-0 start, securing wins against Zuni and Tucumcari. While they faced adversity with losses to Kirtland Central, McCurdy, and West Las Vegas, the Hawks rebounded with victories over Tohatchi and Newcomb. The highlight of their season was a pivotal 24-6 victory over the Cuba Rams, a win that may have played a role in keeping Cuba out of the playoffs in this one-bid league. Quarterback Isaac Bear Eagle (2024) commands the Hawks' offense, amassing 1,101 passing yards and 293 rushing yards, contributing to an impressive total of 22 touchdowns, 16 of which are passing touchdowns. Running backs Ray Long (2024) and Saige Westmoreland (2026) provide valuable support in the backfield, with Long accumulating 403 rushing yards and Westmoreland adding 397. The Hawks' defense, anchored by Taven Tahe (2024), Isaac Woody (2024), Wade Plummer (2024), and Irvin Tom (2026), is a formidable unit. Tahe leads the team with an impressive 8 interceptions this season, while Plummer tops the charts in total tackles with 54 and has secured 3 sacks.....continue here..

No. 9 Raton Tigers

Record: 4-6 overall, 1-3 District 2-3A (4th) Points For: 271 (27.1 average) Points Against: 205 (20.5 average) Preview: The Raton Tigers have emerged as one of the most formidable 4th-place finishers in any district this season, competing in the challenging 2-3A district against top-seeded teams like St. Michael's (1st), Robertson (2nd), and West Las Vegas (4th). The Tigers faced an early-season setback with a 0-2 start, falling to Eunice and Guymon, Oklahoma. However, they bounced back with victories over Trinidad, Colorado, Tucumcari, and Escalante. Following a hard-fought 27-21 overtime loss to Socorro on the road, the Tigers struggled in district play, securing their sole district win over Santa Fe Indian and facing losses on the road against West Las Vegas and St. Michael's. The Tigers had to reload this season after losing NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico Mr. Football Cayden Walton but quarter....continue here..

Related

PREVIEWS

(8) THOREAU vs (9) RATON Thoreau, NM: In this first-round showdown, the No. 8 Thoreau Hawks, fresh off defending their District 5-3A championship take on the No. 9 Raton Tigers. Thoreau, having secured their District 5-3A championship with a 7-3 overall record, faces off against Raton, an underdog from a challenging District 2-3A with a 4-6 record. Keys to the Game: For Thoreau, victory hinges on their ability to maintain offensive consistency. Quarterback Isaac Bear Eagle's (2024) leadership will be crucial, and they must make the most of the dynamic duo of Ray Long (2024) and Saige Westmoreland (2026) in the backfield. On the defensive side, Thoreau should rely on playmakers like Taven Tahe (2024), Isaac Woody (2024), Wade Plummer (2024), and Irvin Tom (2026) to disrupt Raton's offensive rhythm. For Raton, the....continue here.. Prediction: In this first-round clash, ....continue here..

Related