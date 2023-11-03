Today, we embark on our final journey through the 2023 New Mexico high school football state playoffs. We dive into the 6A first-round teams, providing a comprehensive preview of each game and shining a spotlight on the top players to watch this weekend. Our coverage encompasses every angle, culminating in our expert predictions for an action-packed playoff weekend. #nmpreps

No. 5 Rio Rancho Rams

Record: 7-3 overall, 3-1 District 1-6A Points For: 259 Points Against: 206 Head Coach: Nate Pino Preview: The Rio Rancho Rams wrapped up the regular season with a solid 7-3 overall record, including a 3-1 performance in District 1-6A. Their journey began with a strong 2-0 start, marked by a 40-26 victory over Eldorado and a forfeit win over La Cueva. Despite a setback against Eastlake, Texas, where they fell 35-7, the Rams swiftly rebounded with a convincing 34-7 road win against Organ Mountain in Las Cruces. In a mid-September clash with the Hobbs Eagles, the Rams, due to an electricity outage, played at their crosstown rival Cleveland's field and suffered an unexpected upset, falling 24-21. Rio Rancho quickly regrouped, embarking on an impressive four-game winning streak. Their victories included triumphs over Farmington, Atrisco Heritage, Cibola, and Volcano Vista, with the latter three games played in district. The regular season concluded with a challenging loss in the District 1-6A Championship to top seed Cleveland, ending in a 37-0 final. The Rams' offense has been a well-rounded effort, with key contributors like running bck Rayce Ramirez (2024), receiver Anthony Raymer, and quarterbacks JJ Arellano (2025) and Noah Nelson (2024) sharing time under center. Arellano has had a standout season, amassing 1,306 passing yards, along with 204 rushing yards, and totaling 18 touchdowns. Ramirez has provided 856 rushing yards and contributed seven touchdowns, while Raymer has been a crucial target with 662 receiving yards and an impressive 12 receiving touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Andrew Gustafson (2024) and Jacob Lesperance (2025) have been the defensive leaders for the Rams. Gustafson has had a standout season with an impressive 90 total tackles (59 solo) to his name. Quinten McKinley (2026) has also shined in the secondary with three interceptions during the season. As the Rio Rancho Rams enter the state playoffs, they bring a balanced and determined team, showcasing a potent offense and a strong defensive core. With their experience and skillset, they aim to make a deep run in the postseason and compete for the championship.



No. 8 Hobbs Eagles

Record: 5-5 overall, 3-2 District 3-6A Points Scored: 283 Points Allowed: 247 Head Coach: Ken Stevens Preview: The Hobbs Eagles' football program, traditionally known for their basketball dominance, continues to strive for top-tier recognition in 6A football. Each season, the Eagles find themselves on the verge of a breakthrough. Their journey in 2023 featured a promising opening night victory over rival Clovis, a team they are set to face in the first round of the playoffs. However, three losses in a challenging three-game stretch followed, as the Eagles faced regional rivals Artesia, Roswell, and Lovington, with both Roswell and Lovington earning the 1-seed in their respective brackets. An impressive upset win against Rio Rancho provided a glimmer of hope before a two-game skid in District 3-6A play against Centennial and Las Cruces. Nevertheless, the Eagles secured a playoff spot with crucial victories over Organ Mountain and Carlsbad, finishing district play at 3-2 and capping their regular season at 5-5. Senior quarterback Owen Callaway had a solid season, amassing 1,168 passing yards and connecting for 10 passing touchdowns. Seth Armendariz, a senior running back, was a force in the backfield, rushing for 953 yards and amassing an impressive 12 rushing touchdowns, including breaking a school record during the season. The receiving corps featured talent like D’Shawn Franklin, a junior, and seniors Jeremiah Jaquez and Justin Black. Jaquez led the way with 730 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. On the defensive front, Zaeden McPherson (2024) and juniors Tristan Davis and Gustavo Diaz-Castro have excelled for the Eagles. Davis was particularly outstanding, finishing the regular season with an impressive 113 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. Diaz-Castro contributed with a pair of interceptions, further bolstering the team's defensive capabilities, while Javen Hernandez also made an impact from the secondary.

No. 9 Clovis Wildcats

Record: 5-5 overall, 4-0 District 4-6A Points Scored: 308 Points Allowed: 374 Head Coach: Andrew McCraw Preview: The Clovis Wildcats, under the guidance of second-year head coach Andrew McCraw, have taken a significant step forward in their football program. McCraw inherited a team that had a 3-7 record, leading to a 3-7 first-year performance. However, the 2023 season saw a remarkable turnaround, with the Wildcats securing the District 4-6A Championship on the final night of the regular season. The Wildcats faced a challenging non-district schedule, resulting in a 1-5 record. Their non-district opponents included formidable teams such as Hobbs, Canyon (Texas), Randall (Texas), Roswell, and Eldorado. The lone non-district victory came against Carlsbad, showcasing the Wildcats' ability to compete with high-caliber teams. Notably, Hobbs, a fellow playoff team, secured the 8-seed, while Roswell claimed the 1-seed, emphasizing the difficulty of the Wildcats' schedule. Canyon (7-2) and Randall (6-4) also enjoyed successful seasons. In District 4-6A, the Wildcats found their rhythm, concluding the season with a remarkable 4-game winning streak to finish with a 5-5 overall record. A significant part of their success can be attributed to the dynamic senior duo of Kash Roberts and Jett Stone. Roberts showcased his abilities by amassing 1,149 rushing yards and contributing 14 rushing touchdowns in just 9 games this season. Stone was close behind, accumulating 1,103 rushing yards and an impressive 18 rushing touchdowns. Stone, a versatile athlete, also added 184 passing yards and 182 receiving yards, further showcasing his all-around skills. He passed for 2 touchdowns and caught 3, resulting in a total of 23 touchdowns. Contributions from underclassmen, such as Javier Jimenez (2027) and John Royal (2026), played a vital role in the team's offensive success this season. Jimenez, a freshman, made significant contributions and finished the season with 65 total tackles. Kohen Matus, a senior, led the team in total tackles with 90. Kash Roberts, a talented two-way player, added 58 total tackles to his impressive season. Additionally, sophomore John Royal contributed to the defense with 5 sacks, and Jett Stone showcased his versatility with 2 interceptions for 78 interception yards. With their District 4-6A Championship in hand, the Clovis Wildcats enter the playoffs with a newfound sense of confidence. Their potent offensive duo and a young, enthusiastic defense make them a team to watch in the postseason. The Wildcats are poised to build on their successes and make a significant impact in the playoffs.

No. 12 West Mesa Mustangs

Record: 6-4 overall, 1-3 District 2-6A Points For: 376 Points Against: 286 Head Coach: Landrick Brody Preview: In his second season at the helm, Head Coach Landrick Brody has steered the West Mesa Mustangs into the playoffs, marking a significant improvement after missing the playoffs in 2022 with a 5-5 overall record. Their season began with an emphatic 42-6 victory on the road against Santa Fe High, setting the tone for a promising start. A subsequent loss to Volcano Vista (29-14) served as a catalyst for a three-game winning streak over Cibola, Albuquerque, and Atrisco Heritage. However, the Mustangs encountered a challenging three-game losing streak against Sandia, Farmington, and La Cueva to open District 2-6A play, with playoff hopes appearing dim. The team bounced back with a resounding 57-0 win over Rio Grande, and their season was capped off with a decisive 39-21 victory over Eldorado Eagles, which also kept the Eagles out of this year's state playoffs. The standout player for the Mustangs is none other than top-five prospect Elijah Brody (2024). Brody had a remarkable regular season, accumulating 1,456 passing yards, along with an astonishing 1,602 rushing yards, and a total of 40 touchdowns (24 of which were rushing). Running backs Marcus Sharp (2024) and Marcos Ochoa (2026) have provided invaluable contributions in the backfield, combining for over 900 rushing yards and ten touchdowns this season. Ricky Martinez (2024) and Ochoa became top receiving targets for the Mustangs, with Martinez leading the way, amassing 450 receiving yards and an impressive nine touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, seniors Vences Caraveo and Mark Montano have been instrumental, amassing 71 and 61 total tackles, respectively. Fabian Thompson (2024) and Sajon Thompson (2025) have been essential in the secondary, demonstrating a penchant for intercepting passes. With their dynamic offense led by Elijah Brody and a rejuvenated spirit following a playoff berth, the West Mesa Mustangs enter the state playoffs with optimism and determination. They are looking to build on their regular-season successes and make a significant impact on the postseason stage.



GAME PREVIEWS

No. 5 Rio Rancho vs. No. 12 West Mesa In a highly anticipated first meeting between these two teams this season, No. 5 Rio Rancho takes on No. 12 West Mesa. Both teams come into this clash with talented running games, but the matchup is highlighted by the X-factor, Elijah Brody, for West Mesa. Here's a brief preview of this exciting encounter: Keys for Rio Rancho: Balanced Offensive Attack: Rio Rancho's strength lies in its balanced offensive approach. They need to effectively utilize their running and passing game to keep West Mesa's defense guessing. A variety of offensive options can put pressure on West Mesa. Defensive Resilience: Rio Rancho's defense should focus on containing the dynamic Brody and West Mesa's run-heavy offense. Stopping the run and forcing West Mesa into passing situations will be key to their success. Keys for West Mesa: Elijah Brody's Dominance: West Mesa's X-factor, Elijah Brody, must have a standout performance. Brody's dual-threat capabilities as a rusher and passer can be a game-changer, and West Mesa should lean on his skills to create offensive opportunities. Defensive Playmakers: West Mesa's defense needs to create turnovers and disrupt Rio Rancho's offensive rhythm. Key interceptions or fumble recoveries can swing the game in their favor. Prediction: In a closely contested battle, the prediction is a... continue here

